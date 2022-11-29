Ghana Coach Bizarrely Snaps A Selfie With Sobbing Son Heung-min After Beating South Korea

The South Korea vs Ghana Group H match at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ended in dramatic fashion on Monday, as star footballer Son Heung-min was seen sobbing after South Korea’s 2-3 defeat. However, a bizarre incident was witnessed after the thrilling match as a member of Ghana’s coaching staff was spotted trying to take a selfie with a tearful Son. The Tottenham Hotspur star was in tears after the Asian side protested referee Anthony Taylor’s decision of not awarding them a late corner and blowing the final whistle.

The video of the Ghana coaching staff trying to sneak in a selfie is currently going viral among football fans on social media. In the video, the backroom staff of Ghana can be seen showing no mercy towards Son and trying to sneak in a quick selfie. However, his Black Stars colleagues, who were consoling the 30-year-old footballer, condemned the staff’s action and told him to put his phone away.

Sharing the video on Twitter, an user said, “This Ghana Assistant Coach no get chill koraaa Heung-min Son is crying from defeat and you are taking selfie“. “African coaches needs to respect themselves after the match. Ghana coach seeing taking a selfie with Son. If you want to have a picture with a player at least do it with some decency stop downgrading yourself,” another user wrote.

Mohammed Kudus' heroic performance helps Ghana defeat South Korea

South Korea vs Ghana match was the second fixture on Day 9 and was the first match from Group H. Mohammed Salisu scored the opening goal for Ghana 24 minutes into the game before Mohammed Kudus doubled the lead in the 34th minute. However, South Korea’s Cho Gue-sung scripted a fightback with his first goal in the 58th minute, before scoring the equalizer in the 61st minute.

Brazil and Portugal advance into FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Round of 16

In the third fixture of the day, Brazil defeated its Group G rivals Switzerland by 1-0, courtesy of Casemiro’s 83rd-minute goal. With the victory, Brazil became the second team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 after France. Meanwhile, later in the night, Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal picked a victory to join France and Brazil in the next round.

Bruno Fernandes scored a brace while including a penalty goal and helped the Portuguese team to clinch victory by 2-0. They will now face Argentina in their final group match on December 2. The Round of 16 at the ongoing quadrennial showpiece event is scheduled to be played between December 3 to December 7.