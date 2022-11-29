Red Card To Tears: Dramatic Scenes After Ghana Win Vs South Korea At FIFA World Cup; Watch

The Ghana vs South Korea, Group H match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar came to a dramatic conclusion on Monday. While Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus scored goals for Ghana, Cho Gue-song scored two goals for the Korean Republic but ended up on the losing side. As Ghana completed a 3-2 victory with the final whistle, South Korea head coach Paulo Bento found himself in the limelight for being shown a red card after the match.

During the 10 minutes of additional time, South Korea successfully piled the pressure on Ghana, while looking to score the equalizer. As the clock stopped ten minutes past 90 minutes, Bento was seen running onto the pitch and confronting the match referee Anthony Taylor. It is pertinent to mention that the Asian side won a corner in the 11th minute of the additional time, but the Premier League referee Taylor blew his whistle to end the match before the corner could be taken.

Watch: South Korea coach Paulo Bento receives red card after final whistle

It is understood that Bento was protesting this decision and lashed out at the referee, only to be shown the red card. The Portuguese manager will now miss his team’s final group stage game, which is scheduled to be played against Portugal on December 2. As reported by AP, South Korea’s assistant coach Sergio Costa claimed the result was unfair to his team and also clarified that he didn’t hear bento saying anything inappropriate.

Ghana beats South Korea 3-2,coach sees red,The Beautiful Game #QatarWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/7gxmmKqBKi — ambrose noureya (@tenderget) November 28, 2022

Watch: Son Heung-min sheds tears after Ghana's 3-2 win over South Korea

Meanwhile, South Korea are yet to win a match in the ongoing edition of the World Cup. They started their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and only have one point to their tally as of now. Reacting to the loss, Korean superstar Son Heung-min was seen being emotional and finding it hard to control his tears.

Considered to be one of the top footballers on the team, Son is yet to score a goal at the marquee football tournament in Qatar. In a video currently making rounds on social media, Ghana coach Otto Addo can be seen consoling the emotional Tottenham Hotspur star. Otto previously coached Son during his time at Hamburg FC.