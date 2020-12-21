Ghana Head Coach Charles Akonnor Advised Thomas Partey To Snub Arsenal Back In August?

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey was advised against joining Arsenal by his own international manager Charles Akonnor, in August, due to the risk of missing out on Champions League football. Partey, who was formidable during his time at Atletico Madrid, had been linked with a move to Arsenal throughout the summer. The Gunners eventually completed a €50 million (£45 million) move for the midfielder in October, late on transfer deadline day, but have had quite a horrendous start to their new campaign.

Ghana national team coach advised Partey to stay put at Atletico Madrid

In August, Ghana national team manager Charles Akonnor spoke to Starr FM and said, "Honestly, I wouldn’t want him (Partey) to move to Arsenal because at Atletico, he will always play Champions League football. His position at Madrid is guaranteed and he will always play." At the time, Arsenal, who qualified for the Europa League, were heavily linked with bringing Partey to North London.

Ghana national team coach Charles Akonnor on Thomas Partey: "Honestly, I wouldn’t want him to move to #Arsenal because with Atletico, he will always play Champions League football" pic.twitter.com/s6YgiPX1et — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) August 13, 2020

Akonnor then predicted that Mikel Arteta's side may have problems in the future and hence, a move for Partey to Arsenal might not be the best choice. "With Arsenal, I’m not too sure. Arsenal fans will kill me (for saying he should not join them). I hope that (he stays with Atletico), and I’m sure money issues will come in, but I hope that whatever he asks for, Atletico will be able to pay.”, he added.

However, Partey insisted on joining Arsenal and decided against heeding Akonnor’s advice. He signed a four-year deal with the Premier League club, landing himself a bumper pay rise on a deal worth a reported £260,000-a-week - making him the third-highest earner in Mikel Arteta’s squad after Mesut Ozil and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Unfortunately for Partey, his Arsenal career has gotten off to a tragic beginning. He made his debut for Arsenal on October 7, coming on as a substitute for Granit Xhaka in a 1-0 away defeat in the league against Manchester City. Partey then suffered a thigh injury against Aston Villa in November which forced him to miss the remaining games that month.

Partey then picked up another injury against in Arsenal's 0-2 defeat against Tottenham early in December. Partey is still sidelined with his hamstring injury while Arsenal have slumped to 15th in the Premier League standings. Following their 1-2 defeat against Everton on Saturday, the Gunners have made their worst start to a season since the 1974-75 season and lie four points above Burnley, who are in the relegation zone.

Image Credits - Arsenal Instagram