Dortmund Star Jadon Sancho Yet To Score In Bundesliga Despite 11 Appearances

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho's scintillating form the previous season propelled top clubs across Europe to ignite interest in sealing his transfer. Premier League outfit Manchester United were particularly keen on signing the England international, with several rounds of talks with Dortmund yielding no positive results. Ultimately, he went on to continue in Germany. But his struggling form in the Bundesliga raises questions on his consistency and the big money worth that the club have been demanding from the Red Devils.

Sancho form for Dortmund dips this season

This season, Sancho has managed 11 appearances in Bundesliga, racking up 900 minutes in all. Ironically, he hasn't found the back of the net as yet, raising doubts over his level of consistency. Meanwhile, he has netted twice in the Champions League, with a goal also coming up in DFB Pokal.

Interestingly, his stats from the previous season do not resonate with his performances this campaign. Last season, he made a total of 44 appearances for the Signal Iduna Park outfit across all competitions, racking up 20 goals in all. Moreover, he also had a role to play in 20 goals, managing an equal number of assists.

Man United's £91.3m offer refused by Dortmund

Sancho's recent form might bring an end to interest from several top European clubs. Moreover, it further raises doubt over the Sancho transfer fee that the Bundesliga giants have been demanding from Man United. The Premier League outfit were keen on paying £91.3 million for the winger.

But the Bundesliga outfit rejected the proposal. Instead, the club were firm on their demand that Man United pay £108 million valuation. The Old Trafford outfit weren't, however, keen on shelling any amount more than £100 million the previous summer, following which the talks broke down.

Man United still keen on Sancho?

Manchester United remain keen on Jadon Sancho but Borussia Dortmund still want £108m. #MUFC [Simon Jones, Mail] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) December 20, 2020

Despite the rocky form, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen on the Sancho transfer as suggested by his recent comments. On being quizzed about possible arrivals in the winter transfer window before the Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Solskjaer did not rule out any move. He stated, "Let’s see where we are in January. I’ve got selection issues already!"

