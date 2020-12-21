Mohamed Salah 'unhappy' At Liverpool According To Former Teammate; Club To Let Him Leave?

Despite starting from the bench, Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah went on to score twice against Crystal Palace on Saturday to help his side extend their lead at the top of the Premier League. Salah's role under Jurgen Klopp has been that of a poacher, rising up on key occasions for the former Borussia Dortmund boss. Despite winning the Premier League as well as the Champions League, the Egyptian international is unhappy at the club according to one of his former teammates.

Captaincy issue triggers Mohamed Salah transfer news

According to Salah's former Egyptian teammate Mohamed Aboutrika, the former AS Roma man is unhappy at Liverpool and the club are pondering upon the idea of selling him next summer. His former teammate reveals that the winger is unhappy with Klopp for not appointing him the captain against Midtjylland in the Champions League earlier this month. Instead, Trent-Alexander Arnold was given the captain's armband.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Aboutrika reveals he spoke to Salah about his situation at Anfield. "He is upset, but that would never affect his performance on the field", claims his former teammate. He further claims Salah is upset with several reasons, one of them being the captaincy issue, while also insisting the other reasons be kept a secret.

Liverpool transfer news: Salah does not rule out LaLiga move

In an earlier interview with Spanish media publication AS, Salah confessed he was disappointed at not being named the captain against Midtjylland. But he tried to cover up for his anguish by insisting that he will always accept the coach's decision. The 28-year-old, when quizzed about his rumoured move to Real Madrid or Barcelona, left some space for curiosity.

Salah insisted that he wasn't aware of the future. Meanwhile, Aboutrika claims that the defending Premier League champions are considering the winger's sale due to economic purposes. Asked about his personal suggestion for the Liverpool forward, Aboutrika insists Salah is smart enough to decide on his future course of action.

Salah contract ends in 2023

Salah has a contract with Liverpool which keeps him hooked to Anfield until June 2023. Transfermarkt puts Salah's transfer value at €120 million amid reports of interests from Barcelona and Real Madrid. This season, he has netted 16 goals in 21 appearances across all competitions, while also racking up four assists. His performance amid the transfer news hasn't seen a dip.

