Juventus Star Gianluigi Buffon Flaunts Shirt Collection Post Getting Daniel Maldini's Gift

Juventus star Gianluigi Buffon has revealed that he picked up Daniel Maldini’s shirt during a recent match. Buffon played against Maldini in the semi-final of Coppa Italia on Thursday night (Friday IST). Daniel Maldini is the son of AC Milan legend Paulo Maldini.

Also Read | Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus' goalkeeper, seizes opportunity in new role

Gianluigi Buffon shirt collection: The goalkeeper now has shirts from both the father and the son

In a post-match interaction with the media, Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon stated that he was delighted to have Daniel Maldini’s shirt after the Coppa Italia clash. He also claimed that he now had the 'Maldini father-son shirt collection'. He also boasted about his collection of other father-son shirts. It included the likes of George and Timothy Weah, Lillian and Marcus Thuram and Enrico and Federico Chiesa's shirts. He further went on to assert that he was now waiting to collect the shirts of the third generation of these footballers.

🇮🇹 Abbiamo lottato e sofferto. Insieme.

Perché questo è il nostro dna.

To be continued...

🇬🇧 We have struggled and suffered. Together.

Because this is our DNA.

To be continued ...#MilanJuve #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/lNUM52Ywch — Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) February 13, 2020

Also Read | Gianluigi Buffon: The unbreakable rock in front of Juventus' goalpost

Daniel Maldini plays as attacking midfielder for AC Milan

Daniel Maldini, who plays as an attacking midfielder, made his first-team debut in Serie A on February 2, 2020 against Hellas Verona. He was introduced into the game as a substitute for Samu Castillejo. This season, he has netted nine goals for AC Milan’s youth team. He also has five assists to his credit.

AC Milan vs Juventus highlights: Ante Rabic scores for Milan

Juventus’ clash against AC Milan in the first leg of the semi-final of Coppa Italia ended in a draw. The first half of the game ended goalless as the two teams yearned for a lead. Milan’s Ante Rabic broke the deadlock when he scored the team’s opener in the 61st minute from a great volley.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Gianluigi Buffon and others who could retire at the end of the season

AC Milan vs Juventus highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo equalises for the Old Lady

AC Milan were reduced to 10 men after left-back Theo Hernandez was booked for the second time in the game. Despite Milan’s attempt to maintain their lead, they succumbed in the final minute of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot after a controversial handball from defender Davide Calabria. Ronaldo made no mistake from the spot and equalised for the Old Lady. The two sides will play the second leg of the semi-final on March 4 (March 5 according to IST).

Also Read | Pjanic is as soft as mozzarella: Former Juventus president slams player and Sarri