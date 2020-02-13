Pjanic Is As Soft As Mozzarella: Former Juventus President Slams Player And Sarri

Former Juventus President Giovanni Cobolli Gigli has reacted towards the club's current midfield crisis. Cobolli Gigli has gone to the extent of calling Pjanic soft like mozzarella.

Miralem Pjanic joined the Old Lady in 2016 from Roma. The 29-year-old midfielder has since made 164 appearances for Juventus and won three Serie A titles with the club. Pjanic has also featured in the Serie A team of the year several times.

Also Read | Zinedine Zidane Backs His Team Selection In Copa Del Rey Clash Against Real Sociedad

Giovanni Cobolli Gigli blames Pjanic and Sarri

Giovanni Cobolli Gigli was at the helm of Juventus between the years 2006-09. Juventus were relegated to Serie B during that time. This is following the Calciopoli scandal.

Giovanni Cobolli Gigli has blamed Pjanic for the club's poor midfield situation this season. Cobolli Gigli, while talking with Radio Sportiva, stated, “The difficulty of the midfield is psychological. Pjanic seems to be as soft as mozzarella. He looks tired, and perhaps in need of a rest. The midfield problem has to be solved.”

Also Read | Premier League Top Scorers 2019-20: Jamie Vardy, Sergio Aguero Lead The Race

Giovanni Cobolli Gigli also took a dig at Juventus' boss Maurizio Sarri. Cobolli Gigli stated, “I have always been critical of Maurizio Sarri, but I don’t like to kick a man when he is down.” However, the former president still believes that Juventus have what it takes to continue their Serie A dominance and win the title this season.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus Teammate Blaise Matuidi Can't Stop Raving About His Abs

Juventus are currently on the second spot of the Serie A 2019-20 table and are only trailing behind table-toppers Inter Milan in terms of goal difference. The Old Lady have a goal difference of 21. On the other hand, Inter Milan have maintained a GD of 28. Juventus will next face Brescia in their Serie A 2019-20 Matchday 24 clash. The match will take place on Sunday, February 17 at 7:30 pm IST.

Also Read | Edinson Cavani's Reason For Not Joining Chelsea Or Man United Revealed By His Mother