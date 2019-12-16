Mason Greenwood's Style Of Finishing Is Mark Of Top Centre-forward: Neville

Former Manchester United Skipper Gary Neville was of the opinion that 18-year-old Mason Greenwood is a better finisher than Marcus Rashford. Neville further said that Greenwood's style of finishing was the mark of a top-class centre-forward. The former defender's comments came in after Greenwood helped United salvage a 1-1 draw against Everton at Old Trafford with a clinical strike in the 77th minute.

'Greenwood is a top centre-forward'

Neville said that he liked Greenwood as a player because of his composure while playing at such a young age alongside a great physical presence during matches. He also said that players such as Daniel James and Jesse Lingard panic in front of the goal but Greenwood finishes like a top centre-forward.

The former defender said that he so good at a such a young age and Solskjaer is aware of that fact, adding that the Norwegian is going to make the most of it. Neville went on to say that Greenwood's rise through the United ranks should be celebrated as United's talent to promote academy graduates into the first team. He further added that the importance of United's academy is highly regarded in the club and it is something the Red Devils should be proud of.

7 - Mason Greenwood has scored seven goals for @ManUtd in all competitions this season; among teenagers for clubs in the big-five European leagues, only Jadon Sancho (11) and Gabriel Martinelli (8) have more in 2019-20. Talent. #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/bws1SQnM56 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 15, 2019

The Red Devils need reinforcements

Neville said that the Red Devils always believed in the talent of young players, even after Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. He took the example of former manager Louis Van Gaal who bought in the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard. Neville also talked about Jose Mourinho's belief Scott McTominay before he became an integral part of United's midfield.

Neville said that despite Greenwood's current form, Manchester United needs a few transfer windows to buy the required players to steer United back to winning ways. He further added that the current squad does not have any experience and depth to compete in premier club competitions and that is creating difficulties for a young team in a league with fierce competition.

