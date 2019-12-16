Sadio Mane's Offside Decision Resurrects VAR Debate In The Premier League

Just a day after winning the Premier League's Player of the Month award, Sadio Mane was left frustrated during the Liverpool vs Watford game. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp afforded Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri a rare start against Watford on Saturday. Shaqiri almost registered an assist to repay Jurgen Klopp's faith as he whipped in a cross which Sadio Mane converted. On closer observation, the goal was adjudged as offside, which meant that Liverpool were just one goal up after 50 minutes.

Liverpool are now the only team in the Premier League with a net VAR score of 0.



That means they have had exactly the same number of decisions in favour as they have had against. #LFC https://t.co/oylr84wGiH — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) December 15, 2019

VAR rules out Sadio Mane's glancing header

Love Sadio Mané reaction to his goal being ruled out by VAR#TheKloppFactor pic.twitter.com/92RO4cgb1j — Ray Boyne (@AnalysisGaa) December 15, 2019

Sadio Mane has been in terrific form for Liverpool this season. The Senegalese once again displayed his goalscoring prowess, showcasing some brilliant technique to head in a cross from Xherdan Shaqiri. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR), however, judged that Sadio Mane's hip was a millimetre offside. With the screen flashing "No Goal", the Liverpool winger clapped his hands and urged Liverpool onwards as the league leaders looked for another goal to clinch the three points. Interestingly, according to an ESPN report, Liverpool are the only team in the Premier League to have as many VAR decisions to go against them, as they have had VAR decisions go their way.

Jurgen Klopp on Sadio Mane's dissalowed goal...



🗣" I don't celebrate goals anymore" pic.twitter.com/pO7a3mpdia — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 14, 2019

This is far from the first time that VAR has played spoilsport in the Premier League this term. Earlier in November, Roberto Firmino had a goal chalked off for offside when VAR adjudged that it was just the Brazilian's armpit that was offside. The likes of Arsenal and Manchester City are among the ones most affected. Gabriel Jesus' winner against Tottenham Hotspur was disallowed by VAR. In Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Brighton, David Luiz had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has now joined the list of the many managers zealously criticizing VAR. "I don't celebrate goals anymore," the charismatic German was quoted as saying in the post-match press conference after the Liverpool vs Watford game.

