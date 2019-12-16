Premier League Highlights: Liverpool Extend Lead, Leicester City Falter On Matchday 17

Premier League Matchday 17 saw quite a number of turns. Liverpool overcame a slow start to secure a win against basement boys Watford and extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 10 points. Leicester City had a glorious opportunity to cut the deficit back to eight points. However, Jurgen Klopp's German counterpart Daniel Farke ensured that his Norwich side held the Foxes to a draw at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Premier League highlights: Liverpool open up a massive lead

Matchday 17 seemed promising for the league leaders even before the kickoff. With Manchester City playing Arsenal and Merseyside rivals Everton hosting Liverpool's bitter rivals Manchester United, any result would read well for Liverpool. As it turned out, Leicester City were the ones who provided the Reds with some breathing space at the top of the table. Nigel Pearson's Watford were guilty of missing chances against Liverpool and the Hornets were ultimately done in by a Mohamed Salah double as the Reds cruised to a 2-0 victory at Anfield.

Premier League highlights: Manchester United, Leicester City held

Leicester City and Manchester United dropped points this past weekend as both sides were held to a draw. After overseeing wins against Tottenham and Manchester City, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could only manage to oversee a draw against an Everton side eerily close to relegation, courtesy of teenager Mason Greenwood's numinous display. Everton, meanwhile, have now picked up four points off their last two games against Chelsea and Manchester United. Second-placed Leicester City were also held to a draw at home to relegation battlers Norwich City. An air of 'giant-killers' now floats over the Canaries after Daniel Farke's side snatched five points from games against Manchester City, Arsenal and Leicester City so far this season.

Premier League highlights: Chelsea, Arsenal drop 3 points

It's safe to say that Frank Lampard did not see this coming. Bournemouth headed into the game against Chelsea on the back of five straight defeats. Chelsea, on the other hand, were fresh off a 3-1 defeat to Everton but welcomed German centre-back Antonio Rudiger back in the lineup. However, Eddie Howe's side registered an unlikely win 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge to leave Frank Lampard sweating over Chelsea's form. Lucky for the Blues, Manchester United also dropped points this past weekend, which means that Chelsea now have a four-point lead over Man United and a three-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

The Arsenal vs Manchester City game was one of the most entertaining matchups of Premier League Matchday 17. Manchester City were fresh off a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United but brushed off those Manchester derby blues as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Arsenal. Kevin De Bruyne was the star of the show for the reigning Premier League champions. The Belgian chipped in with an impressive brace against the Gunners, further stamping his credentials as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

