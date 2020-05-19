Pep Guardiola Flies Back To England As Premier League Clubs Look To Resume Training

Earlier this week on Monday, May 18, Premier League teams agreed to resume group training as the English top-flight aims a return in mid-June. Man City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly back in England to conduct Man City training as the Cityzens look to end a disappointing league campaign. Manchester City are expected to resume training by the end of this week. Pep Guardiola returned to his hometown in Spain where he spent the past two months under quarantine. Pep Guardiola's mother passed away in Spain after contracting coronavirus earlier in April.

Pep Guardiola back in town to resume Man City training

Man City's players and staff were tested for coronavirus on Monday and the results are expected within the next 24 hours. Man City's medical staff will reportedly conduct tests on the players and coaching staff to make sure they are fit to return. Premier League clubs will start training in groups from Tuesday, May 19. However, as reported by Daily Mail, not all teams will resume training from Tuesday. Man City's Raheem Sterling voiced his opinion regarding a possible Premier League return earlier last week. Raheem Sterling feels that FA is rushing the Project Restart plans as players need 'a full four to five weeks of training' before getting back on the field.

Raheem Sterling's views on Premier League return

Raheem Sterling, in an interview with Sportsmail, stated that players could find it difficult to return to the game with only one-and-a-half or two weeks of training. "You're not playing friendlies, you're playing to win. It's going to count for something. You do need to do that preparation definitely you can't just go straight in. I know the clubs are in talks and doing their best to try and find the best resolution for this" added Raheem Sterling while talking about the Premier League return in June.

Premier League managers like Pep Guardiola, Nigel Pearson, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard are not yet convinced that it is the right time for the Premier League to resume. Pep Guardiola and Frank Lampard have reportedly expressed concerns about their players' safety as they feel that the Premier League return is being scheduled too close for comfort. Jose Mourinho, on the other hand, reportedly said that the likes of Pep Guardiola and Frank Lampard should "stay home and watch Bundesliga" if they are sceptical of Project Restart.

