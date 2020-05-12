Ex-Barcelona Chief Laporta Confirms Presidency Candidature, Wants Pep Guardiola Return

Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that he is set to contest for the club presidency again, while also reiterating his dream of seeing Pep Guardiola back at Camp Nou. Laporta enjoyed a successful stint as Barcelona president, overseeing the golden generation of the Catalans from 2003 to 2010.

Laporta dreams of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona return

While speaking to Catalan Station TV3, Laporta claimed that it was his dream to return to Barcelona as its president. He also confessed his wish of seeing Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola back at the helm at Barcelona. It was, however, up to Guardiola to decide on his next move, said the former Barcelona president.

Laporta claimed that Pep Guardiola was a benchmark for Barcelona, with many fans in favour of seeing the Spanish tactician returning to manage the club. Guardiola was appointed as the Barcelona manager in 2008, beating the likes of Jose Mourinho for the top job. He won three LaLiga titles, along with lifting two Champions League trophies during his extremely successful four-year stint at Camp Nou.

Xavi an alternative for Barcelona top job: Laporta

After Barcelona sacked Ernesto Valverde earlier this season, former Barcelona captain Xavi was touted as the perfect candidate to manage the Catalans. Instead, former Real Betis boss Quique Setien was appointed his successor. Laporta spoke on Xavi as a potential managerial candidate for the defending LaLiga champions.

Laporta claimed that Xavi, who now manages Qatari side Al-Sadd, was indeed an alternative for the top job at Barcelona. He asserted that by 2021, there will be several players who have played with Xavi, hence it will be up to him to decide if he can manage players with whom he had once shared the dressing room.

