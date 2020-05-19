Piers Morgan Calls Hudson-Odoi An 'idiot', Calls For A Ban On Players Breaking Rules

Renowned English journalist and TV personality Piers Morgan lost his cool over some Premier League players who were found breaking the coronavirus lockdown rules these past few weeks. According to Piers Morgan, all the players who were caught breaking the lockdown rules should be banned when Premier League returns. Piers Morgan believes their ignorance has stained the reputation of the game. Premier League players like Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kyle Walker and Alexandre Lacazette were caught breaking the lockdown rules over the last few weeks.

Piers Morgan furious over Callum Hudson-Odoi breaking coronavirus UK lockdown rules

Piers Morgan penned down a tweet criticising Callum Hudson-Odoi who was caught breaking the coronavirus UK lockdown rules. Piers Morgan went ahead and called Callum Hudson-Odoi an "idiot".Piers Morgan tweeted, "These idiots unfairly tarnish the reputations of all footballers, and make a mockery of the 'safety first' plan to bring back the Premier League. They should be told if they get caught breaking lockdown rules like this, they're banned from playing if football restarts."

Coronavirus UK lockdown: Piers Morgan lays into Hudson-Odoi

These idiots unfairly tarnish the reputations of all footballers, and make a mockery of the ‘safety first’ plan to bring back the Premier League. They should be told if they get caught breaking lockdown rules like this, they’re banned from playing if football restarts. 👇 https://t.co/7sw9aiqycO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 18, 2020

Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested on Sunday

Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi is the latest Premier League star who was caught breaking the coronavirus UK lockdown rules. Hudson-Odoi received a lot of stick after he breached lockdown regulations last weekend. According to The Sun, 19-year-old Hudson-Odoi was arrested by the police on Sunday following an argument with a woman. The Metropolitan officials informed The Sun that police and the London Ambulance Service were called on Sunday morning "to a report of an unwell woman". However, Chelsea have refuted the rumours and Hudson-Odoi is yet to release a comment following the incident.

Players who broke coronavirus UK lockdown rules

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney was reportedly under investigation after he was spotted with Manchester City defender Kyle Walker during the coronavirus UK lockdown. Wayne Rooney and Kyle Walker are neighbours and were seen walking with their families along Prestbury golf course. Man City defender Kyle Walker was also heavily criticised recently after partying with escorts just hours after being part of a video that urged citizens in the UK to practice social distancing. Kyle Walker later apologised to his fans for acting in an unorderly manner. Manchester City then released a statement condemning Kyle Walker for breaching the coronavirus lockdown regulations at a time of crisis.

Coronavirus UK lockdown: Kyle Walker's statement

