Guardiola SLAMS Critics Over Spending Money, Calls Out Man United, Barca And Real Madrid

In a recent press conference, Pep Guardiola slammed critics over spending money, citing that all big clubs win trophies by spending money. Moreover, after the game against Borussia Monchengladbach in the UEFA Champions League, Guardiola also joked about Man City's incredible 19-game winning streak. Guardiola sarcastically claimed that money was the primary reason for his side's success.

Pep Guardiola slams critics over spending money

For the longest time, critics have attributed Manchester City's success under Pep Guardiola solely as a result of spending money. After Manchester City extended their winning run to 19 games with a win against Borussia Monchengladbach in the UEFA Champions League, critics were bound to increase. However, Guardiola seems to have found a sly method to tackle the critics.

After Man City beat Borussia Monchengladbach in the first leg of the UCL Round of 16, Guardiola sarcastically claimed that his side won because of spending money. "We have a lot of money to buy a lot of incredible players," said Guardiola in his post-match press conference when asked about Man City's winning streak. Moreover, he also pointed out that no top side wins trophies without spending money. Guardiola added, "To be there you have to spend. Before, when United won and won and won, it was because they spent more money than the other ones. At Barcelona and Madrid, it was the same."

Over the last 20 years, Manchester City have spent nearly £2 billion ($2.8bn) with £500m ($707m) being spent since Guardiola took over in 2016. Under Guardiola, the club has brought in players such as Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo. The latest player on Man City's radar is 16-year-old wonderkid Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, who Guardiola has reportedly sanctioned a move for.

Man City vs West Ham live

With action returning to the Premier League this weekend, the next opponents for Manchester City are West Ham United. Since the beginning of 2021, West Ham have been in amazing form. David Moyes' men have won 7 of their last 9 Premier League games and now find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League standings.

In India, the Man City vs West Ham game will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/HD and the Man City vs West Ham live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams. The match will begin on Saturday, February 27 at 6 PM IST.

