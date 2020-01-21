Guardiola Wants League Cup To Be Scrapped To Ease Hectic Schedule

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is of the opinion that the League Cup should be scrapped off for the betterment of English football. According to reports, Guardiola said that football teams are burdened by the busy schedule, taking injuries of Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane as examples of excessive workload during the tournament schedule.

Guardiola wants League Cup to be scrapped

Responding to a question on how to ease out the hectic schedule during the festive period, Guardiola said that by scrapping off the league cup, there will be fewer games, fewer competitions that will result in more quality. He was also of the opinion that the Premier League Season should begin after summer. The Manchester City manager said that after the season begins, teams play one game every week and suddenly go on to play two to three games in one week, adding that it's very hectic for the players.

Guardiola is also of the opinion that the England National team is facing the repercussions of the hectic schedule, adding that with so many games, players break down physically. He said that the concerned authorities should think about easing out the pressure, adding that managers have complained about it but officials have not paid any heed to it.

He said that the players want to perform well for both the club and the country. Clubs are always subject to immense pressure to qualify for competitions such as UEFA Champions League and players push themselves to win it for their team but after some time, their body also gives up physically.

Manchester City has an edge over the Red Devils

Pep Guardiola has won the League Cup twice in three years at the Etihad Stadium and his team has an edge over Manchester United with a 3-1 scoreline in the first leg of the semifinal in this year's League Cup. However, he says that the club competition does more harm than good.

Manchester City next plays against 7th placed Sheffield United in an away Premier League match on January 21. The match will be played at Bramall Lane. Manchester City is currently placed second in the Premier League with 15 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses in 23 matches they have played so far.

(with inputs from agencies)