Pep Guardiola's Success With Barcelona, Bayern And Manchester City Proves He's A Genius

Pep Guardiola has revolutionalised the game of football with his vision. A lynchpin for Barcelona in his playing days, Pep found unrivaled success when he decided to switch his role as a manager. The 49-year-old Spanish mastermind has managed some of the best football clubs of the world like Barcelona and Bayern Munich. He also made a huge impact at Manchester City. The multiple time LaLiga and Champions League winner is now enjoying a great stint at Manchester City. The Blues, under Pep Guardiola, have already won two back-to-back Premier League titles. Let us take a look at some of Pep Guardiola’s best achievements as a manager.

Pep Guardiola’s best moments as a manager

Pep Guardiola’s journey as a football manager started when he was appointed as the manager of Barcelona’s B team on June 21, 2007. Under Pep’s guidance, Barcelona’s B team went on to win their Tercera Division group. They qualified for the 2008 Segunda Division B playoffs. However, the Spaniard tasted real success when he started managing the Catalan’s first team from 2008. Pep Guardiola managed Barcelona from 2008 to 2012. In which, he won 14 different trophies. Three of them were LaLiga titles. Meanwhile, 2 UEFA Champions League trophies also fell under Pep’s hat.

However, Pep parted his ways with Barcelona in 2012 and took a break for a year. Well, he returned back to manage FC Bayern Munich and won five more trophies as a club manager. His accomplishments at Bayern Munich include the UEFA Super cup title in 2013 and a Bundesliga title in 2014. Take a look at some of his best moments from Bayern.

After conquering Spain and Germany, Pep Guardiola came down to England to manage Manchester City in 2017. No wonder, he managed to dominate the English top-tier league as well.

(Image courtesy: Twitter/Manchester City)