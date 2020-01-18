Pep Guardiola Net Worth, Salary And Success With Barcelona And Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has donned many hats in the game of football. He is the current manager of Premier League club Manchester City and a former professional soccer player. He is regarded by many in the sport as one of the greatest managers of all time. He holds the record for the most consecutive league games won in La Liga, the Bundesliga and the Premier League. He has had major success with Barcelona. He also won the FIFA World Coach of the Year for Men's Football during his time with Blaugrana. A majority of his playing career was also spent with Barcelona. He formed a part of Johan Cruyff's Dream Team that won the club's first European Cup in 1992.

Pep Guardiola net worth

Pep Guardiola is one of the richest managers in football. He has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $40 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Pep Guardiola salary

After leading Manchester City to the FA Cup with an impressive 6-0 win over Watford last year, Man City were determined (according to a report by The Sun) to tie down his long-term future with the team. Finance was no longer an issue. Guardiola was rewarded with a lucrative contract renewal as he entered the final two years of his deal.

Guardiola had signed a deal worth £15 million a year in 2016. His salary was set to rise up to a staggering £20 million per season, earning him £100 million over the next five years. While the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has been linked with the vacancy at Juventus, Guardiola revealed that he was not interested in leaving the team.

