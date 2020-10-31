Halloween 2020: Erling Haaland Posts Hilarious Picture, Calls It 'Haalandween'

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland wasn't one to hold back while celebrating Halloween 2020 as the Norwegian striker took to social media to post a scary image of himself. More often than not, Haaland is a terrifying person to deal with for the opposition defenders but the young attacker took some time out on Friday to wish his social media followers a "Happy Haalandween". The 20-year-old forward posted an image of himself with a chainsaw in a horror part of the woods, showing off his editing skills as well.

Erling Haaland Twitter post: Dortmund striker wishes fans "Happy Haalandween" on festive ocasson

On Friday, just a day before Halloween, Erling Haaland took to Twitter to wish his 370,000 followers a happy Halloween with a twist. The prolific Dortmund goalscorer uploaded an image of himself with a chainsaw and showed off his editing skills. Haaland turned the background of his picture into a scary, gloomy forest and photoshopped about three 'dead hands' as well.

Haaland also changed the colour of his eyes, making them appear ghostly, while also adding a few scars on his face. Haaland's Halloween celebration also saw the striker change the name of the festival and customized it similar to his own surname as he wrote, "Happy Haalandween". Haaland posted the same image on Instagram and got over 500,000 likes in less than 10 hours.

Fans were quick to react to Haaland's "Happy Haalandween" post as one wrote, "Happy Halloween! Scaring defenders and now us on social media as well." Another couldn't contain his laughter and commented, "OMG! This guy just wrote happy haalandween" followed by three laughing emojis. A third added, "Going to haunt Arminia tomorrow."

Bundesliga live: Arminia vs Dortmund preview

Newly-promoted Armina will host Lucien Favre's Dortmund on Saturday, October 31 on Matchday 6 of the Bundesliga. Arminia are currently in 14th place on the league table with four points from five games. On the other hand, Dortmund are third with 12 points from their opening four games.

Erling Haaland has already scored five goals for the Black and Yellow in the league and is in third place on the list of top scorers. The young forward will be hoping to add to his tally when Dortmund face Arminia this weekend with kick-off scheduled for 3:30 pm local time (8:00 pm IST).

Image Credits - Dortmund Instagram