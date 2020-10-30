Diego Maradona Net Worth, Argentina Career, Personal Life As Football Legend Turns 60

Argentine legend Diego Maradona celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday, October 30, 2020. One of the greatest players of his generation, Maradona enjoyed a splendid playing career, playing for the likes Napoli, Barcelona, Boca Juniors and Sevilla, before hanging up his boots in 1997. On Maradona's birthday, here's a look at his net worth, playing and managerial career so far.

Maradona birthday: Diego Maradona net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Diego Maradona net worth can best be estimated to be around $100,000. Maradona's net worth has blighted by his long-running dispute with the Italian government over taxes. The Argentine legend had claimed that in 2016 that he had cleared all his dues, which contradict Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis comments in 2017, suggesting that the 60-year-old would be a club ambassador after the dispute is settled. It is believed that the former Barcelona star owes $42 million to the Italian authorities, of which more than $26 million is owed in interest.

Maradona controversy: Diego Maradona career

Regarded as one of the greatest players of all-time, Maradona began his career with Argentinos Juniors, before sealing a then-record $4 million transfer to Boca Juniors. However, his stint at Boca did not last for long due to the distrust between him and manager Silvio Marzolini. Nonetheless, in his only season with Boca, Maradona lifted the Argentine domestic league scoring 28 goals in 40 appearances for the club.

After an impressive 1982 World Cup, Maradona joined Barcelona for a then world-record fee of £5 million ($7.6 million). The Argentine legend's career in Barcelona was marred by injuries and controversies before a brawl against Atheltic Bilbao players ended his Camp Nou stint. The Argentine played 58 games for Blaugrana, scoring 38 goals, including a special strike at Santiago Bernabeu, which saw him receive a standing ovation. Despite the controversies, Napoli took a chance with Maradona and signed him for another world record fee, £6.9 million ($10.48million).

The Argentine hit his peak in Naples, helping the side win two league titles, scoring 115 goals for the club. While Maradona excelled on the pitch, his off-field problems continued to rise, as his cocaine abuse increased significantly, leading him to miss training and games for Napoli.

The Argentine faced a 15-month ban for failing a drug test for cocaine and left Napoli in disgrace in 1992. He later enjoyed stints at Sevilla, Newell's Old Boys and returned to Boca Juniors before calling time on his career. Maradona made 91 appearances for Argentina, scoring 34 goals for the La Selección. The Napoli legend was a key member of their 1986 World Cup-winning squad, scoring twice in their controversial 2-1 win over England in the quarter-final.

