Harry Maguire-Victor Lindelof Partnership Not Good Enough To Win Trophies: Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has warned the club that their current centre-back pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof is not good enough to win big trophies. The Red Devils defence has been susceptible this season, which saw them concede 11 goals in their opening three Premier League fixtures. While things have certainly improved since that Tottenham mauling, concerns still remain over the duo's consistency to shut out the opposition.

Man United legend believes Maguire-Lindelof partnership isn't convincing enough

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof kept a pair of clean sheets against Chelsea and RB Leipzig, but former Man United defender Rio Ferdinand is not convinced by the partnership. Speaking while doing punditry duties for BT Sport, the former England international said that the partnership is not good enough if the Red Devils are aiming to win big competitions. The 41-year-old, who enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Old Trafford, said that while the duo posted a good defensive record last season, there are moments where he 'fears for his life'.

Ferdinand [Maguire & Lindelof]



“Is it good enough? I’d probably say no, if you’re trying to win the top competitions.Yes, last season they had a good defensive record, but I just see moments in games where they get opened up, they get physically dominated at times. "@btsport — The Real United Spot⚽ (@utd_arena) October 29, 2020

Ferdinand said that due to their lack of pace, both Lindelof and Maguire get opened up and physically dominated at times. However, the Man United legend added that the duo look like a decent pairing when the team is set up well, as witnessed against RB Leipzig. Ferdinand enjoyed 12 years at Old Trafford where he won the Champions League along with multiple Premier League titles, forming a formidable partnership with Nemanja Vidic.

Both Maguire and Lindelof are likely to start in Manchester United's next game against Arsenal and the duo would like to prove a point against the Gunners attack which boasts the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe. While Man United vs Arsenal clashes these days aren't as flashy and star-studded as Ferdinand's playing days, the clash promises to be a spectacle as both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mikel Arteta will hope to prove their big-game pedigree. Both teams have gotten off to indifferent starts this season, and three points could go a long way in appeasing their supporters.

Man United vs Arsenal live stream details

The live telecast of Man United vs Arsenal will be available on Star Sports Select 2 in India. The Man United vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday and will be played in front of an empty Old Trafford stadium.

(Image Courtesy: Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof Instagram)