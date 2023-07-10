Transfer news: New Tottenham coach drops huge hint on Harry Kane's departure from Spurs

Harry Kane has been a constant source of goals for Tottenham Hotspur in the past several years. The English skipper has entered his last year of the contract and question has been raised over his imminent future. It won't be an easy task to snatch the 29 year old from Spurs' fold as they are believed to be one of the toughest negotiators in the Premier League. As things stand Kane is likely to report for pre-season training on Wednesday.

3 things you need to know

Harry Kane finished 2nd in the Premier League scoring list last season

The 29-year-old hasn't won any trophy for Spurs

Kane is England's leading all time leading goal scorer

Also Read: Bastian Schweinsteiger approves of Harry Kane's potential transfer to Bayern Munich

New Spurs boss has his take on Harry Kane's future

(Harry Kane in action for Tottenham Hotspur / Image: AP)

Ange Postecoglou has been handed the charge to lead Tottenham Hotspur in the upcoming season. The former Celtic manager will have one of the most lethal strikers at his disposal but the new Spurs boss claimed he hasn't received any assurances over the future of the striker.

"No, I haven't had any assurances [over Kane's future] and I wouldn't expect any assurances because with these kind of things you're never dealing in definites or certainties.

"I'm trying to concentrate on the things that I know right now, and what I know right now is that Harry's part of this squad. He's looking forward to coming back to training, getting among the players back in here and we start working together."

Also Read: Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham to join Bayern? Thomas Muller breaks silence on move

Ange Postecoglou will work with Harry Kane for the betterment of Spurs

Kane has worked with a number of managers during his Tottenham stint as he has survived the managerial ship of Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte to be named a few.On being asked about what he is expecting from the striker the newly appointed boss insisted he would work with the player in a bid to bring success to the club.

"Harry is already part of the history of this club and I want him involved here. My conversation with him will be about how we can make this club successful and that is what he wants as well. I doubt it will be defining in the manner people think. I want to introduce myself to Harry, give him my vision, get an understanding from him over what his vision is and try be successful.", Mauricio Pochettino added