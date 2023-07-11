Lionel Messi's Former Team Is Now Going After Harry Kane's Signature

Harry Kane has established himself as one of the best strikers in the history of football after being one of the best finishers in the history of the Premier League. However, the 29-year-old has won a lot of individual awards but is yet to win his first-ever major trophy at both club and international levels. This summer transfer window is most likely Kane leaving Spurs to join a club which utilises his goal-scoring ability to win major trophies.

3 things you need to know

Kane’s contract with Spurs expires on Jun 30, 2024

Kane has been linked with Manchester United and Bayern Munich this summer

Harry Kane has won 3 Premier League, Golden Boots

Paris Saint-Germain enters the race to join Harry Kane

After Lionel Messi left for Inter Miami and Kylian Mbappe not renewing his contract with PSG leaves the club in a big situation looking for a replacement of the French goal-scoring machine and no one in the present market has been as consistent as Harry Kane after the England Captain scored 30 goals for Tottenham in the English Premier League just 6 goals behind the golden boot winner, Erling Haaland.

(Harry Kane chasing the ball for Spurs, Image-AP)

According to the report, the Ligue 1 champions are prepared to add midfielder Fabian Ruiz as part of the agreement to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. PSG are willing to offer the Tottenham Hotspur striker a 5 year-deal with an increased salary from what he gets from his current club.

Are the Spurs willing to accept the offer from PSG?

Tottenham Hotspur, according to the same report, is open to adding a midfielder, and the probable purchase of Fabian Ruiz might assist decrease the transfer amount necessary to obtain a forward. According to The Guardian, Harry Kane, who has one year left on his current Tottenham deal, has been linked with a transfer to Bayern Munich. The German club submitted a €70 million bid, but it was inadequate to complete the transfer.

Kane had a season to be applauded after striking 32 goals in 49 games for the North London-based club. His overall career stat with Tottenham makes him a club legend already scoring 280 goals in 435 matches. Despite his individual achievements, Kane's absence of big trophies is seen to be a crucial factor in his prospective summer transfer to a European superpower.