Harry Kane Outlines The 'different Pressure' At Bayern, Aims A Subtle Dig At Tottenham

English football team captain Harry Kane ended his ten-year-old run at Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in August 2023. The English striker joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in August 2023 and has scored a total of three goals in three appearances for the German Football club.

3 things you need to know

Harry Kane never won a single club title while playing for Premier Tottenham Hotspur

Kane is the second-highest goal scorer in the Premier League with 213 goals

Harry Kane is the highest goal scorer for the England National Team

ALSO READ | Liverpool submitted a 'club-record bid' for star Newcastle midfielder on deadline day

Harry Kane takes a subtle dig at Tottenham Hotspur

While speaking in a press conference ahead of the UEFA Euro Qualifier match against the Ukraine Football team, skipper Harry Kane took a subtle dig at his former club Tottenham Hotspur and believes that there was 'different pressure' at the Allianz Arena. Harry Kane said:

It’s definitely a different pressure compared to what I felt at Spurs. Of course we wanted to win things at Spurs but if you went a couple of games without winning then it wasn’t a disaster. The feeling at Bayern is that you have to win every game. We won the first two games 4-0 and 3-1 and there was still talk about not being too happy about the way we played.

ALSO READ | US goal for Berhalter’s second term 'to change soccer in America forever'

Harry Kane added:

That’s part and parcel of being at one of the biggest clubs in the world. But we’ve had a good start and I’m enjoying feeling those different emotions and that’s part of the reason that I wanted to go. And we start the Champions League campaign when we get back, which they expect to win – or have a good chance of winning. So you’re going into those games with maybe a different feeling to what I’ve had in the past.

Harry Kane will be in action for the English National Football team as they are set to face Ukraine on September 9, 2023, at the Wrocław Stadium in Poland. England tops the Group C points table with four wins out of four matches, whereas Ukraine stands in the second position with two wins and one loss from three matches.