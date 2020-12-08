Harry Kane's Rugby-like Tackle Sparks Outrage, Fans Claim 'tactic' Needs To Be Addressed

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has thrice been caught bumping into opposition players in the air in an attempt to win a foul this season. The most recent victim of Harry Kane's rugby-like tackle was Arsenal centre-back, Gabriel Magalhaes during Tottenham's 2-0 win over the Gunners on Sunday. Fans on social media have been outraged with the England captain and claimed that Kane could seriously injury a player in the process.

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Fans fume with Harry Kane's tackle on Gabriel Magalhaes

In the final minute of stoppage time in the second half, Tottenham striker Harry Kane was seen colliding with Arsenal centre-back Gabriel while challenging for a ball in the air. The Spurs star seemed to have no intention of jumping for the ball but instead, his aim was to back into Gabriel while the defender leapt in the air. Gabriel landed awkwardly but it wasn't deemed as a foul as Kane was making an attempt to protect the ball.

Dangerous from Harry Kane (again ) leans into players when there in the air !!! — Kevin Ratcliffe (@KevRatcliffe4) December 6, 2020

Spurs went on to win the game 2-0 thanks to Harry Kane and Son Heung-min's goals as Jose Mourinho's side remained at the summit in the Premier League standings. However, Everton and Wales legend Kevin Ratcliffe pointed out Kane's method of winning fouls on Twitter. He wrote, "Dangerous play for Harry Kane there, he could seriously injure someone in an attempt to win a foul like that"

So it’s no coincidence that he’s done it numerous times ! https://t.co/BCtyRVO3RG — Kevin Ratcliffe (@KevRatcliffe4) December 7, 2020

However, this wasn't the first time that Kane attempted his sneaky trick to win a foul as West Ham's Aaron Cresswell and Brighton's Adam Lallana also previously fell victim to the Spurs star's trap.

Fans have pointed out that Kane watches his opponents before darting into them while they leap into the air. Like Gabriel, Cresswell and Lallana also landed awkwardly and netizens pointed out that Kane could seriously injure a player if he kept on performing his 'rugby-like tackle'.

On Twitter, one user wrote, "Kane seems to have made a habit of winning fouls by bumping into players while they jump. Cant people see that the ones jumping for the ball are actually coming off worse". Another added, "Just saw what Kane did to Gabriel, how is that not a foul? He's literally looking at him before obstructing his jump. Gabriel lucky not to have picked up an injury the way he landed"

Harry Kane does that every game and it’s dangerous. Lets the player jump for the header, leans into him then falls on the floor holding his head to buy a free kick. Gabriel holding his back could genuinely have hurt himself there. — Jay Motty (@JayMotty) December 6, 2020

Again Harry Kane is at it, he knows full well what he is doing when Gabriel jumps there and nudges in with his back side. He does this on a regular basis and sooner rather than later a player will land on their head. He needs to be pulled up on this. — Lee (@Red_ArmyMUFC) December 6, 2020

Image Credits - Harry Kane Instagram