Mesut Ozil Hits Back At Piers Morgan After Being Called ‘overpaid' And 'Arsenal’s Pogba'

Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil has hit back at Piers Morgan on Twitter following the English broadcaster's criticism of the World Cup winner. Morgan, a lifelong Gooner, replied to one of Ozil's posts in which the playmaker claimed that he was 'grateful' for having the backing of Arsenal fans during tough times. However, Morgan wrote that Ozil, who is exiled from Mikel Arteta's Premier League and Europa League squads, was 'overpaid' and referred to the 32-year-old as 'Arsenal's Paul Pogba' in a brutal exchange.

Piers Morgan slams Mesut Ozil on Twitter, Arsenal star responds

The war of words between Piers Morgan and Mesut Ozil began when the latter posted a picture of himself in front of several Arsenal fans at the Emirates, on Twitter. He also captioned the tweet, "The feeling of having fans behind you... #grateful #bestfans #hardtimes." Ozil's post came only a day after Arsenal suffered a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby.

Real Arsenal fans aren’t behind you. You’re our Paul Pogba - massively overpaid, massively under-performing, & shockingly overinflated sense of your own importance. #truth https://t.co/4wVP6ksU1Q — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 7, 2020

However, Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan was quick to take a jibe at Ozil's tweet and responded by stating, "Real Arsenal fans aren't behind you. You're like our Paul Pogba - massively overpaid, massively under-performing & shockingly overinflated sense of your own importance. #truth."

Pogba has come under heavy scrutiny in the past few months, with the Man United star tipped to leave the club in the near future. Morgan had previously claimed that he would "drive Ozil to the airport" himself if he ever opts to leave Arsenal.

Piers, buddy, are you still bitter from the other day?😂It seems like you're not a big fan of World Champions 🇩🇪🇫🇷🏆 I wish you would see as good as you hear things ☎️👂 https://t.co/oIka73MdfK — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 7, 2020

Ozil, who is currently on a £350,000-a-week deal at Arsenal, didn't take Morgan's response lying down. The German World Cup winner then replied by saying, "Piers, buddy, are you still bitter from the other day? It seems like you aren't a big fan of World Champions. I wish you could see things as good as you hear them"

Arsenal are currently in 15th place on the Premier League table and have had their worst start to a season in 39 years. Ozil hasn't featured for Arsenal since March 7 but has been omitted from the club's Premier League and Europa League squads after being frozen out by manager Mikel Arteta.

However, Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg has insisted that Ozil is still one of the best playmakers in the world and should be given the opportunity to perform. Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere also claimed that Ozil could be one of the key players to get Arsenal firing again.

Image Credits - Mesut Ozil Instagram