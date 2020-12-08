Erling Haaland ‘happy’ At Dortmund Amid Interest From Real Madrid, Says Agent Mino Raiola

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is currently 'happy' at the Westfalenstadion despite interest from 13-time European champions Real Madrid, according to his agent Mino Raiola. The 53-year-old also admitted that Haaland is keen on winning the Champions League and if the Norwegian forward decides to make a move away from Dortmund, money won't be a motivating factor. The super agent also hit out at Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claiming that the 47-year-old should focus on improving his own players rather than speak about his clients.

Erling Haaland transfer news: Mino Railo outlines Dortmund star's ambition

While speaking to Tuttosport, Mino Raiola highlighted his client Erling Haaland's ambition and hunger for scoring goals, "I remember the day he (Haaland) scored four goals against Hertha Berlin. He was substituted in the 85th minute and was very angry. He called me up and told me he wanted to score one more"

Raiola then spoke about Real Madrid's interest in Haaland, "I cant speak about Haaland's release clause at the moment. I'm also not surprised that Real Madrid are wanting to sign him but he is happy at Dortmund now. He wants to win the Champions League and he won't leave Dortmund for more money. It will be only for ambition."

Raiola also took another dig at Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, recalling the time when the Norwegian compared Haaland to Romelu Lukaku. “Haaland is like Ibrahimovic when he was 20. Solskjaer is a good guy but he was wrong when he said that Erling is like Lukaku. It would be better if Solskjaer thought about finding a way to make Pogba play like a champion, instead of talking about Haaland."

The Italian agent also revealed that Pogba's time at Man United was "over", hinting that the 27-year-old wouldn't be signing a contract extension at Old Trafford. Raiola urged the Red Devils to sell Pogba in the next transfer market or risk losing their club-record signing for free when his contract expires in June 2022.

Erling Haaland to Real Madrid? Fans want Norwegian over Kylian Mbappe

Reports from AS have heavily linked Haaland with a move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 as the Spanish heavyweights feel that the 20-year-old could be the ideal successor to Karim Benzema. Following a recent survey, it was reported that around 64% of Real Madrid fans preferred if the club signed Haaland over PSG superstar Kylian Mpabbe. Haaland has already scored 16 goals for Dortmund in all competitions this season.

Image Credits - Erling Haaland Instagram