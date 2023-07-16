Harry Maguire Faces Erik Ten Hag's Wrath, Snubbed As Manchester United Skipper

Harry Maguire's Manchester United future has remained under doubt. The English defender wasn't at his peak last season and will have to fight for his place at the club. Erik ten Hag will most likely opt for Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in the heart of the United defence. United finished third in the Premier League.

Harry Maguire is no more the Manchester United captain

In a massive shakeup, Maguire has been removed from the Manchester United captaincy, the player announced through a post on social media. In Maguire’s absence from the side last season, Bruno Fernandes was most frequently appointed captain and the Portugal midfielder is expected to be given the permanent role.

Maguire has made over 170 appearances for United since being signed from Leicester for 80 million pounds (now $105 million) in 2019. In an elongated statement on Twitter, the player insisted despite his removal as captain he will remain committed to the club

"After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt. So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband.

(Harry Maguire announced he is no longer the Manchester United captain / Image: HarryMaguire93/Twitter)

Harry Maguire on the Manchester United snub

"Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date. It’s one of the greatest honours in club football.

"I’ve done everything I possibly could to help United be successful - on and off the field. I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility and I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support."

Maguire has reportedly been eyed by a number of Premier League clubs including West Ham United who are very keen in talking the player to the London Stadium this summer.

