Premier League Side Ready To Offer Lifeline To Manchester United Defender: Reports

Manchester United had a quite productive 2022-23 season as they finished third in the Premier League under the guidance of manager Erik ten Hag. They also ended their trophy drought by lifting the Carabao Cup last time. United already announced their first summer signing in Mason Mount who arrived from Chelsea. The Red Devils are expected to make some more signings in this transfer window.

3 things you need to know

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City in 2019

He is currently the most expensive defender in the football circuit

Maguire started just 8 matches in the English top flight last season

Harry Maguire linked with a move to West Ham United

West Ham United are reportedly interested in acquiring the service of Harry Maguire. The former Manchester United captain fell down in the pecking order last season and this season too Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are likely to be the preferred choice in the backline.

Maguire's curtailed game time could also pose a threat to his England place so the 30 year old needs to be playing regularly in the next campaign. West Ham manager David Moyes is pretty keen on taking the player under his fold but his massive wage could be a stumbling block in the move.

The Hammers recently sold their long time servant Declan Rice to Arsenal for a British record transfer fee and will reinvest that money in strengthening their squad. It has also been reported the club will explore a loan deal but United are unlikely to sanction anything other than a permanent move.

Will Harry Maguire remain at Manchester United?

Should the deal progress Maguire would breach the Hammers starting lineup straight as the English international still has the credentials to succeed in a Premier League side. It remains to be seen whether the defender will force a move out of the club as the club would need to recoup most of the £80 million they paid Leicester City for his service.

Maguire has remained committed to United throughout the last season but Teh Hag will not stand his way if he receives a suitable offer for the player.