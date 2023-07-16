Lionel Messi's 'The Unveil' ceremony: How to watch it in India, UK and US

Lionel Messi is about to be unveiled by Inter Miami in a grand ceremony. The Argentine striker is set for his maiden stint in the Major League Soccer as football fans in the USA will now be able to have a glimpse of the player on a regular occasion. The event will be staged at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Millions of people are expected to watch the unveiling ceremony.

Lionel Messi's "The Unveil" ceremony TV Channel and Live streaming details

When is Lionel Messi's unveiling ceremony?

Inter Miami have scheduled Lionel Messi's 'The Unveil' event for 6:00 PM EST on 16th July. In India, the event will kick off at 3:30 AM IST on 17th July.

Where will Lionel Messi's unveiling ceremony "The Unveil" will take place?

Lionel Messi's unveiling ceremony will take place at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida which currently serves as Inter Miami's home ground.

How to watch Lionel Messi's unveiling ceremony "The Unveil" in India?

Those who have an MLS season pass on Apple TV will be able to watch the unveiling ceremony at no extra cost. Inter Miami's Twitter account, YouTube account and Twitch account will also telecast a bit part of the ceremony. MLS's Facebook account will also stream the match while football lovers also can watch the event live on InterMiamiCF.com and MLSsoccer.com. It will kick start at 3:30 AM IST.

How to watch Lionel Messi's unveiling ceremony "The Unveil" in the UK?

Those who have an MLS season pass on Apple TV will be able to watch the unveiling ceremony at no extra cost. Inter Miami's Twitter account, YouTube account and Twitch account will also telecast a bit part of the ceremony. MLS's Facebook account will also stream the match while football lovers also can watch the event live on InterMiamiCF.com and MLSsoccer.com. It will kick start at 11 PM BST

How to watch Lionel Messi's unveiling ceremony "The Unveil" in the USA?

Those who have an MLS season pass on Apple TV will be able to watch the unveiling ceremony at no extra cost. Inter Miami's Twitter account, YouTube account and Twitch account will also telecast a bit part of the ceremony.

MLS's Facebook account will also stream the match while football lovers also can watch the event live on InterMiamiCF.com and MLSsoccer.com. It will kick start at 11 PM EST.