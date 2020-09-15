Has Jose Mourinho Fallen Out With Tottenham Players? Tussle With Dele Alli Reported

Just one game into his first full season at Tottenham Hotspur, reports of Jose Mourinho's dressing room fallout, particularly with Dele Alli, have surfaced. Dele Alli was subbed off at half-time in the opening game of Tottenham's Premier League campaign. Spurs ultimately ended up suffering a defeat at the hands of Carlo Ancelotti's Everton.

Jose Mourinho-Dele Alli fallout rumours emerge after dour Everton defeat

Speaking to TalkSPORT, former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor claims that Tottenham need to sign a decent No. 10. On being asked to elaborate further, Agbonlahor insisted that Jose Mourinho and Dele Alli had a fallout before the game against Everton, a report he attributes to a 'very good source.'

"After the goal there is a different game, a game of a team that is confident, that is winning and a team like we were, with a little bit of belief and little bit of solutions."



Jose on yesterday's season opener.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 14, 2020

However, Jose Mourinho attributed the Dele Alli substitution to laziness in midfield. Mourinho claims he replaced Dele Alli at half-time as the team lacked creativity in the middle of the park. Jose Mourinho also reiterated his wish to sign a striker despite the presence of Harry Kane. Bas Dost is the one being rumoured to be in consideration.

Tottenham players upset with Jose Mourinho's criticism

Jose Mourinho's claims have not gone down well in the Tottenham dressing room, per various reports. Defender Ben Davies insists laziness wasn't the reason for the defeat against Everton but accepted that the performance wasn't good enough. However, some players reportedly believe Jose Mourinho is using diversion tactics to avoid criticism for the loss.

Despite initial success under Jose Mourinho, Dele Alli has failed to really impress the Portuguese tactician. The former Real Madrid manager's frustration at the England international was fairly visible when he described him as a lazy player in the team's Amazon Prime documentary.

Gabby Agbonlahor reiterates Jose Mourinho's demands

Gabriel Agbonlahor, who managed more than 300 appearances for Aston Villa, accedes that Jose Mourinho's demand for another striker is legitimate. While speaking on the Sports Bar Show before the Everton game, he reiterated the Tottenham manager's demands, insisting that there is too much pressure on Harry Kane.

He further claimed that Jose Mourinho might be sacked mid-season if they fail to sign a striker and their struggle continues in the initial matchdays of the Premier League. The north Londoners will next come up against Southampton at St Mary's on Sunday, September 20.

Image courtesy: AP, Spurs Instagram