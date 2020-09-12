Alex Morgan Set To Join Tottenham, Will Become Fifth USWNT Player To Play In England

US Women's National Team (USWNT) and Orlando Pride star Alex Morgan is set to ply her trade in England this summer. The 31-year-old US international has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur this transfer window and could continue for a short period that shall last until December this year.

Alex Morgan transfer to Tottenham

According to a report by The Athletic, Alex Morgan will soon fly down to London to sign an agreement to play for Tottenham. With the deal's completion, she will become the fifth USWNT player to play in the Women's Super League. Orlando Pride, Morgan's current club have agreed to send her out on loan to Tottenham for the rest of the 2020 season.

Alex Morgan missed out of action for more than nine months due to her pregnancy. Since giving birth to a girl in May this year, she has been sweating it out to retain her fitness with an attempt to return on the field. The two-time World champion is a potent threat in front of goal, having netted 107 goals in 169 appearances for the national team.

Alex Morgan's successful stint in Europe

However, this is not the first time that Alex Morgan will be sent out on loan by Orlando Pride. She has also tried her luck in France when she agreed to join Olympique Lyon for the 2016-17 season. Her success in Europe could be comprehended from the fact that she won the league, the French Cup as well as the Women's Champions League during the season-long loan stint.

Besides, Alex Morgan also clinched gold in the 2012 London Olympics, bagging the extra-time winner against Canada in the semi-final. She and fellow teammate Megan Rapinoe became the first women to sign the Common Goal campaign. The campaign outlines that players donate 1 per cent of their salaries to charities.

Other players to play in England besides Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan was all set to join the National Women's Super League team on Monday, but changes in plans now suggest that she will sign a short-term contract with Tottenham. Besides Alex Morgan, Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle joined Manchester City earlier this summer. On the other hand, some reports suggest that Christen Press and Tobin Heath could move to the red half of Manchester.

