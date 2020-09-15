HBI Vs BEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Hebei China Fortune FC will lock horns with Beijing Sinobo Guoan in a Group B clash at the Suzhou City Sports Centre on Tuesday, September 15 at 5:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our HBI vs BEI Dream11 prediction, HBI vs BEI Dream11 team and probable HBI vs BEI playing 11.

HBI vs BEI live: HBI vs BEI Dream11 prediction and preview

Hebei China Fortune come into this game on the back of a defeat to Chongqing Lifan. The team is currently in the fifth position in the group. Hebei China Fortune have won four games and lost four games, with the remaining two ending in draws.

On the other hand, Beijing Sinobo Guoan sit comfortably in second position. They have won six of their ten fixtures, drawing three and losing just one. Guoan have been the most prolific side in the group. Based on current form and performances, our HBI vs BEI Dream11 prediction is that Beijing Sinobo Guoan will win the game in what is expected to be a closely fought encounter.

HBI vs BEI Dream11 prediction: Hebei China Fortune vs Beijing Sinobo Guoan Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other on nine occasions and none of those nine meetings has ended in a draw. Hebei China Fortune have won four games, while Beijing Guoan have won five. The last time the two sides met, the match ended in a 3-1 win for Beijing Guoan.

HBI vs BEI Dream11 prediction: Probable HBI vs BEI playing 11

Hebei China Fortune probable XI - Bao Yaxiong, Liu Jing, Pan Ximing, Zhang Chengdong, Zhao Yuhao, Yin Hongbo, Paulinho, Samir Memisevic. Wang Qiuming, Ricardo Goulart, Marcos Vinicius

Beijing Sinobo Guoan Probable XI - Hou Sen, Jin Taiyan, Kim Min-jae, Yu Yang, Li Lei, Chi Zhongguo, Nico Yennaris, Renato Augusto, Jonathan Viera, Cedric Bakambu, Zhang Yuning

HBI vs BEI live: HBI vs BEI Dream11 team, top picks

HBI vs BEI live: Hebei China Fortune top picks

Ricardo Goulart

Marcos Vinicius

HBI vs BEI live: Beijing Sinobo Guoan

Cedric Bakambu

Nico Yennaris

HBI vs BEI Dream11 prediction: HBI vs BEI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Bao Yaxiong

Defenders - Yu Yang, Li Lei, Liu Jing, Pan Ximing

Midfielders - Nico Yennaris, Renato Augusto, Paulinho, Ricardo Goulart

Forwards - Cedric Bakambu, Marcos Vinicius

Note: The above HBI vs BEI Dream11 prediction, HBI vs BEI Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HBI vs BEI Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Cedric Bakambu Twitter