PSG Star Di Maria Accused Of Spitting At Marseille Player As Ligue 1 Drama Unfolds

PSG star Angel Di Maria has been accused of spitting at Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez during the eventful PSG vs Marseille clash on Sunday, September 13. Marseille emerged as winners in a clash filled with controversy after five players received marching orders following a wild brawl at the full-time whistle.

VAR pegar a minha “agressão” é mole ... agora eu quero ver pegar a imagem do racista me chamando de “MONO HIJO DE PUTA” (macaco filha da puta)... isso eu quero ver!

E aí? CARRETILHA vc me pune.. CASCUDO sou expulso... e eles? E aí ? — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 13, 2020

PSG star Neymar claims that Alvaro made racist comments towards the end of the game. However, the Spaniard insists Di Maria spat at him in the first half. The player also responded to Neymar's claims by saying that he believes that there is no place for racism and said he did not indulge in anything of that sort, rather this was an attempt to distract from the fact that PSG lost the match.

No existe lugar para el racismo. Carrera limpia y con muchos compañeros y amigos en el día a día. A veces hay que aprender a perder y asumirlo en el campo. Increibles 3 puntos hoy. Allez l’OM💙 Gracias familia⚪️Ⓜ️🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/4DuUT1PT0x — Álvaro González (@AlvaroGonzalez_) September 13, 2020

Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas discussed the alleged Di Maria spitting incident after the game and insisted that there was no space for racism and that he condemned any such behaviour. The match ended in a brawl that saw the PSG trio of Neymar, Leandro Parades and Layvin Kurzawa being sent off while the Marseille duo of Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto also received their marching orders.

In a post-match interview with Telefoot, Marseille boss Andre Villas-Boas spoke about the incident and said he doesn't know what Alvaro Gonzalez said but he believes that the Spaniard didn't say what Neymar claims he did and hopes he hasn't, as there is no place for racism. He also spoke about Di Maria spitting at Alvaro Gonzalez, pointing out that it is something that should be avoided under any circumstances, particularly during a pandemic. Di Maria was one of the players who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

Florian Thauvin's goal was the difference between the two sides in a tense Le Classique affair. Di Maria scored a goal for PSG but it was ruled offside while Benedetto too had a goal disallowed despite replays suggesting Thauvin had stayed onside in the build-up to the goal. VAR ended up marginally ruling out the strike as the Parisians fell to their second Ligue 1 defeat in as many games.

