Man United Step Up Interest In Real Madrid Left-back Reguilon As €25m Deal Edges Closer

Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of a Sergio Reguilon transfer, with the Red Devils pushing for a deal with the start of their Premier League season just a week away. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eyeing defensive reinforcements as talks over an agreement for Jadon Sancho have once again reached an impasse, and the Real Madrid left-back is one of the top priorities for the Premier League giants. The 23-year-old, on loan from Real Madrid, was part of the Sevilla side that knocked Man United out in the semi-final en route to their Europa League win.

Reguilon to Man United? Red Devils to submit bid for Sergio Reguilon transfer

According to Man United transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils will register an opening bid for a Sergio Reguilon transfer soon. Romano reported that the Premier League giants are unwilling to meet the €30 million asking price that will see the Reguilon to Man United move go through. Furthermore, while Real Madrid remain keen on inserting a buy-back clause in the Spanish international's deal, the Red Devils are unlikely to accept that request.

Romano also revealed that Sevilla, where Reuilon spent the 2019-20 season on loan, are out of the race. Marca's Jose Felix Dias also claims that talks between the two clubs over a Sergio Reguilon transfer have intensified and Man United are readying a bid of €25 million. With rumours linking Sergio Reguilon to Man United, Sevilla have identified Marcos Acuna as his replacement, with the LaLiga outfit in 'advanced talks' with Sporting over a deal.

Reguilon deal.

Manchester United are considering a move by days but won’t pay €30m price tag. Real Madrid also asking for a ‘buy back clause’. Personal terms not an issue - Reguilon wants to join #MUFC. Opening bid to be submitted soon. Sevilla: out of the race. 🔴 #ManUtd https://t.co/b7WC7wQcJa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 14, 2020

Man United transfer news: Red Devils eye Alex Telles if Sergio Reguilon transfer falls through

Man United transfer news has also linked the Red Devils with a move for Porto left-back Alex Telles. The Brazilian full-back has entered the final year of his contract and will be available for a cut-price deal if Man United fail to secure the signing of Reguilon. As per A Bola, the 27-year-old has now been made available for just €20m and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be tempted to make a quick fix if the negotiations continue to drag in their pursuit of Reguilon. Telles has scored 24 goals and registered 55 assists from 192 matches at Porto. The Brazilian was subject to interest from Chelsea earlier in the summer before the Blues sealed the signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City.

(Image Courtesy: Sergio Reguilon Instagram)