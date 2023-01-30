'He Will Not Finish His Career At Al-Nassr': Garcia Makes Big Cristiano Ronaldo Prediction

Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia made a sensational claim that Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Europe to fulfill his dream. Ronaldo signed a lucrative contract with the Saudi Arabian club a few weeks ago and became the highest-paid player in the world. The player has a two-year contract with Al-Nassr.

Will Ronaldo return to Europe next season?

Manchester United had mutually agreed to terminate the contract with Cristiano Ronaldo following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan in the midst of the season. He accused Erik ten Hag of severe betrayal as the player had hardly been used by the Dutch manager since the former Ajax manager's arrival at Old Trafford.

His World Cup 2022 heartbreak piled more misery as the 37-year-old failed to put up a valiant performance in the tournament as Morocco handed an unlikely defeat to Portugal in the quarterfinal.

The former Real Madrid forward was roped in by Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr as a free agent and the player signed on the dotted line for a contract worth $200 million a year.

Before signing for Al Nassr, the forward was linked with a plethora of clubs including a return to his former hunting ground in Madrid but his mammoth salary proved to be a hindrance.

He also had a difficult start to his Asian adventure but former AS Roma manager Rudi Garcia who is currently at the helm of the Asian giants insisted the player will eventually return to Europe after the ongoing season.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders, He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al-Nassr, he will return to Europe.”

The legendary forward first featured in the Al Nassr lineup against Ettifaq as his team, went on to secure a win with Anderson Talisca scoring the solitary goal of the match. But his side crashed out of the Saudi Super Cup following a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Al-Ittihad.

It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo honours his Al-Nassr contract or he tries to venture back into European football to have a last dance before hanging up his boots.