Here's List Of Top Scorers, Assist Makers, Most Clean Sheets As World Cup Round-of-16 Ends

Quick links:
Image: AP
Day 17 at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 marked the conclusion of the Round of 16, as Morocco and Portugal became the last two teams to earn qualification for the quarterfinals. Replacing Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup, Goncalo Ramos scored a hattrick on his first World Cup appearance, which led Portugal to a 6-1 win over Switzerland. In the first matchup for the day, Achraf Hakimi starred for Morocco, as 2010 World Cup champions were knocked out after losing the penalty shootout by 3-0.
Meanwhile, here’s a look at the list of players for the most goals, most assists, and most clean sheets at the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.
French superstar Kylian Mbappe currently leads the scoring charts in the FIFA World Cup 2022, with five goals to his name. Other notable players in the list of most goalscorers are English player Bukayu Saka with three goals, alongside Argentine legend Lionel Messi. France’s Olivier Giroud has also scored three goals so far in the tournament.
|Player
|Country
|Games Played
|Goals scored
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|4
|5
|Enner Valencia
|Ecuador
|3
|3
|Cody Gakpo
|Netherlands
|4
|3
|Bukayu Saka
|England
|3
|3
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|4
|3
|Oliver Giroud
|France
|3
|3
|Alavaro Morata
|Spain
|4
|3
|Richarlison
|Brazil
|3
|3
English captain Harry Kane leads the list of players with the most assists, courtesy of the three assists he has made this year. Portuguese footballer Bruno Fernandes has also provided three assists so far. Phil Foden is another on top player on the list.
|Player
|Country
|Games Played
|Most assists
|Harry Kane
|England
|4
|3
|Bruno Fernandes
|Portugal
|3
|3
|Davy Klaassen
|Netherlands
|4
|2
|Denzel Dumfries
|Netherlands
|4
|2
|Phil Foden
|England
|3
|2
|Christian Pulisic
|USA
|4
|2
|Theo Hernandez
|France
|3
|2
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|4
|2
Meanwhile, English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford goalkeeper has returned with the most clean-sheets (3) so far in the marquee football event. USA’s Matt Turner returned with two clean sheets. At the same time, Moroccan goalkeeper Bono also sits in the list with two clean-sheets.
|Player
|Country
|Games Played
|Most clean-sheets
|Jordan Pickford
|England
|4
|3
|Matt Turner
|USA
|4
|2
|Wojciech Szczesny
|Poland
|4
|2
|Enzo Martinez
|Argentina
|4
|2
|Aymen Dahmen
|Tunisia
|3
|2
|Unai Simon
|Spain
|4
|2
|Dominik Livakovic
|Croatia
|4
|2
|Bono
|Morocco
|3
|2