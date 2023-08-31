'He's A Phenomenon': Novak Djokovic Shares His Delight After Meeting Lionel Messi At NYC

The US Open has started with a bang, with big stars looking to win the last Grand Slam of the year. Novak Djokovic has successfully advanced to the third round of the tournament, where he will face his fellow countryman, Laslo Djere, on Friday, September 1st, 2023. However, before the competition, he was seen with one of the biggest sports stars to have arrived in the USA, Lionel Messi.

3 things you need to know

Novak Djokovic is most likely to face Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open 2023 final

Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion of the US Open

Lionel Messi won the Leagues Cup earlier this month with the MLS club

GOATs of Tennis and Football meet in the US

Novak Djokovic met up with Lionel Messi before the US Open started in New York City. Messi's move to Inter Miami in July heralded his arrival in the United States, and he wasted no time showing off his football talent by leading his new team to the Leagues Cup title. Now he will be looking to give his team a boost in the MLS.

Messi's meeting with Novak Djokovic in exciting New York City is a recent event of interest. Given the fact that both entities are considered the greatest athletes in their respective sports, Messi relished the opportunity to meet Novak Djokovic, a remarkable 23-time Grand Slam champion.

What a night …. 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/HnGsIm0HAR — Jorge Mas (@Jorge__Mas) August 25, 2023

Djokovic makes a huge statement about Lionel Messi

Both stars fumed on the internet after they posed in a picture together. After his qualification to the third round of the US Open, an ESPN reporter asked Novak Djokovic about his picture with the Inter Miami captain, Lionel Messi. He said:

He's a phenomenon. The first time I met him was before Roland Garros during a Paris match when he was playing there and the second time I meet him is now in New York. We talked for 15 minutes about family and everything and I would like to meet him again to talk about sports he is a great champion and I have a lot of respect for him.

Novak Djokovic is currently in the United States for the US Open. He wants to get back to being the best tennis player after his exciting loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon final. Even though Djokovic has won the US Open three times, this is one of his less successful events. The last time he won on American land was in 2018, and with a clash against his countryman in the third round, Djokovic is eager to win it and have a successful run in the US yet again.