'His Career Ends With...while Lionel Messi Won World Cup': Carragher Takes Huge Dig At CR7

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has taken a massive dig at Cristiano Ronaldo by comparing how his career is ending to that of rival Lionel Messi. The 44-year-old has said that the Portuguese international has ended his career with an interview with Piers Morgan, while Messi will end his career by winning the FIFA World Cup.

'Sad ending': Carragher on Cristiano Ronaldo's career

While speaking to Sky Sports about how Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are ending their careers, Jamie Carragher said, "In some ways, it's a sad end for him (CR7). Two of the greatest players in Messi and Ronaldo - Ronaldo finished his career during an interview with Piers Morgan and Messi has won the World Cup. It's not the best way to go out."

Ronaldo's controversial interview with Morgan grabbed headlines around the world as the Portuguese international left no stone unturned in slamming Manchester United's top-level hierarchy and head coach Erik ten Hag. Following his interview with Morgan, the Red Devils had no choice but to part ways with him, leading Ronaldo to find a new club.

Ronaldo eventually signed a blockbuster deal with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr. On the other hand, Messi went on to win the all-important FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy. As a result of how the career of both Ronaldo and Messi have seemingly panned out, fellow pundit Gary Neville shared a similar view to Carragher. Neville said that it is sad to see that fans perhaps have seen the last of Ronaldo playing at the top level following his move to Al-Nassr.

While speaking on Friday Night Football, Neville said, "For Cristiano Ronaldo, I felt as though he would want to stay (at Manchester United), for the rest of this season at least, in one of the big leagues in Europe and score more goals. Potentially find a Champions League club."

With Ronaldo having been convinced to move to Saudi Arabia, Neville added, "It tells me that the offer is staggering. Maybe the club that he wanted in Europe didn't come in for him and this was his option to go for. An element of sadness, in terms of perhaps we have seen the last of Ronaldo playing at the top level."