How A Former EPL Striker Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming Marcus Rashford's Career

Marcus Rashford's red-hot streak has continued to reap rewards for his club Manchester United but without the help of Benny McCarthy, it might not have been the same. McCarthy was brought in as a forward's coach as a part of Erik ten Hag's coaching contingent and United forwards particularly Rashford has been reaping all the dividends. The 25-year-old again registered his name on the scoresheet as United steamrolled Leicester City 3-0 in the Premier League.

Benni McCarthy helping Marcus Rashford to shine on his own

Many had raised their eyebrows when Manchester United management appointed McCarthy in an order to put their attackers through paces and it has been a pretty transformative season so far. Marcus Rashford prefers to play from the left but the United academy product has scored some pure center-forward goals and the credit needs to be accredited to the former Blackburn Rovers and West ham United striker.

McCarthy has worked on several aspects including his positioning and his heading and the result has been pretty evident as Rashford has been phenomenal in every sense. He has scored the most number of goals since the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup and is currently on his way to registering his highest-ever tally for the Premier League giants.

Rashford emphasised his praises for the 45-year-old who has been working quietly behind the scenes. "He's definitely helped me a lot. To have attack-minded coaches is good for us. He's always there speaking to us about these things."

Erik ten Hag has seen his side climbing to third place in the Premier League table and the manager also admitted last month that he needed someone well-versed with the 18 yards box. "In our coaching staff, we had a lot of defenders and midfield players.

"I wanted to find a good balance. He is offensive-minded as he is a former striker, and that is also a really specific task in the team.

"I never played there, so I'm lucky to have someone on my staff who did. Football is about scoring. You have a goalkeeping specialist, but you also have offensive specialists and, in particular, we have a specific scoring coach."