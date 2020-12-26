Merry Christmas 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr Among Others To Send Out Warm Greetings

The world rejoiced on the Christmas Eve with in a year which was marked by grief and sorrow amid the coronavirus pandemic. Football superstars were candid with their celebrations as they took to social media to send out warm greetings of the festival. The likes of Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr posted pictures of their Christmas celebrations.

Merry Christmas 2020: Neymar Christmas celebrations rule social media

Cristiano Ronaldo Christmas celebrations saw him spend some quality time with his family. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner posted a picture alongside his kids and partner Georgina Rodriguez with a Christmas tree in the background. The superstar's caption read, "We wish you a Merry Christmas!! Full of love, health and happiness."

Besides, PSG forward Neymar Jr, who is currently out on the sidelines for the Parisians due to an injury, posted a picture alongside his family. The picture was suggestive of a family union, with his parents, apart from his sister Rafaella marking their presence. Interestingly, his mother's boyfriend Tiago Ramos wasn't seen on the occasion.

Messi celebrates with family, Mo Salah Christmas celebrations take people by surprise

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's Instagram was abuzz with comments from his fans after he posted an image of his family celebrating the festival. The Egyptian international, who is being linked with an exit away from Anfield with Real Madrid and Barcelona keen on signing him, is seen dressed in a festive mood, alongside his wife and kids with the Christmas tree in the backdrop.

Although Messi Christmas Instagram post was awaited, the Barcelona icon did not post any. But his wife Antonella Roccuzzo did post an image alongside the six-time Ballon d'Or winner as well as their two kids. Her caption when translated in English, read, "We wish you a Christmas filled with love and health. Merry Christmas."

Merry Christmas 2020: Premier League action returns on Saturday

Footballing action returns on Saturday after Christmas celebrations with the Premier League set to host some key fixtures on the boxing day. While Manchester United travel to King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City, Arsenal will host Chelsea in what could be an Emirates-thriller on Saturday.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Instagram