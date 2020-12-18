Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi And Neymar Make List Of Top 10 Highest-paid Celebrities In 2020

Football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar have been named among the top 10 highest-earning celebrities on the planet in 2020. The list of highest-paid celebrities, which was recently released by Forbes, also featured sporting icons Roger Federer and LeBron James in the top 10. Reality TV star and cosmetics mogul, Kylie Jenner topped the list with profits worth a staggering $590 million this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo salary and net worth details: Juventus star tops the list for the highest-paid footballer in 2020

According to Forbes, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list for the highest-paid footballer in 2020. The Portuguese attacker reportedly made $105 million this year and came in fourth on the list of Forbes' highest-paid celebrities. Earlier this year, it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer to cross the $1 billion mark through career earnings.

The 35-year-old raked in $64 million through his contract with Juventus and made several more millions from his endorsement deals. Reports claim that Ronaldo made around $44 million from endorsement deals with companies like Tag Heuer, Clear Haircare, and Nike. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ronaldo's net worth is a whopping $450 million.

Lionel Messi salary and net worth details: How much did the Barcelona star make in 2020?

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi reportedly made $104 million in 2020. The 33-year-old Barcelona captain earns over $80 million through his contract with the Catalans and also has a number of endorsement deals including a lifelong deal with Adidas. Messi's net worth is reported to be around $304 million.

Messi came in just one spot behind Ronaldo with his current deal with Barcelona expiring in the summer of 2021.

Neymar salary and net worth: PSG superstar included among Forbes' top 10 highest-paid celebrities

PSG superstar Neymar is currently on a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain through June 2022. The 28-year-old made around $95.5 million in 2020 and came in seventh on the list of highest-paid celebrities. Neymar made a reported $18 million from endorsements﻿ with companies like Red Bull, Gillette, McDonald's, Beats by Dre, and German sportswear company Puma.

