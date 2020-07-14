How Man United And Leicester City Can Finish Fourth And Still Fail To Qualify For The UCL

Manchester City's success in overturning their Champions League ban might have a serious impact on the teams fighting to finish in fourth place in the Premier League standings. Premier League champions Liverpool and second-placed Man City are guaranteed to finish in the top two but behind them, four teams have a realistic chance of making up the four best sides in England. Man United, Leicester City, Chelsea and Wolves are in the race to secure a berth for Champions League football next season. However, there might be a scenario where either Man United or Leicester City finish inside the top four but still fail to qualify for next seasons Champions League.

Chelsea lose. Leicester lose. Man United draw.



The race for the last two Champions League spots takes another twist 👀 pic.twitter.com/UJbt0tadQh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 13, 2020

Premier League top 4 race: Man United and Leicester City in the hunt for UCL berth

The final three matchdays of the season will prove to be an enticing and dramatic affair as Chelsea, Wolves, Man United and Leicester City will battle it out for the two available spots to make up the Premier League top 4. Man United have been in a great run of form, unbeaten in 18 games, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are level on points with fourth-placed Leicester City. However, there is a small chance that Man United will not qualify for the UCL next season despite finishing inside the Premier League top 4.

The requirements for such a scenario to take place would be if Chelsea win the Champions League and Wolves win the Europa League, along with both of these sides finishing outside of the top four. The fourth-placed team would then miss out on the elite European competition and play in the Europa League instead. The same logic can be applied with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City, who currently occupy the last spot for Champions League qualification. Each country is able to have a maximum of five entrants in the Champions League.

However, it is still unlikely that the aforementioned situation might occur considering Chelsea are currently 3-0 down following their first-leg Champions League last-16 tie with Bayern Munich. More so, Wolves have a long way to go in the Europa League. Man United also have the opportunity to qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League.

A thoroughly deserved point on the road 💪 pic.twitter.com/H7RPfejMXm — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 13, 2020

Premier League standings: Man United and Leicester in a tight race

In spite of Wolves being challengers in sixth place on 55 points, the realistic fight for a top-four spot will take place between Leicester City (59), Chelsea (60) and Man United (59). Man United had a great chance of moving into third place but were held to a 2-2 draw against Southampton on Monday night. With just three matchdays remaining, Chelsea and Leicester City also suffered defeats on matchday 35, showing signs of pressure at the final run-in of the season.

Image Credits - Premierleague.com / AP