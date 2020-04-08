How Paolo Di Canio Rejected Man Utd Despite Sir Alex Ferguson's Christmas Day Call

As Manchester United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson attracted some of the biggest talents in Europe to Old Trafford over the course of his 26-year-long career. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Patrice Evra, Nani, Eric Cantona and Roy Keane were some of the players that Sir Alex Ferguson managed to recruit during his tenure as Manchester United boss. However, one player he could not convince to come to Old Trafford was former West Ham United skipper Paolo Di Canio.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Leaves Mancunian Melancholy In His Wake As Manchester United Nosedive

Paolo Di Canio urges fans to remain indoors amid coronavirus pandemic

Some wise words from a legend! ⚒️#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/6s8qppAzFE — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 5, 2020

Also Read | Paul Pogba singles out Manchester United teammate Phil Jones as most likely own goal scorer

Di Canio failed Man Utd move: How Paolo Di Canio rejected Manchester United despite Sir Alex Ferguson's Christmas Day call

"Alex Ferguson called me on Christmas Day" 🎄



Paolo Di Canio reveals the story of how he turned down a move to Manchester United on the latest episode of #TransferTalk



🎧Listen in full: https://t.co/RNudoZ6Rw1 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 8, 2020

Also Read | Gary Neville reveals three key secrets of Sir Alex Ferguson's Man United transfer strategy

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Paolo Di Canio opened up about the time when Sir Alex Ferguson tried to sign him for Manchester United on Christmas Day in 2001. Di Canio was quoted as saying, "I thought it was a joke, I thought it was my friend from Italy. My stomach went a bit because it makes you think you have underestimated yourself, that you are bigger than what you thought. Man United call you, try to persuade you to move because they want you. For a couple of minutes, you feel big and strong. It was strange for me to say no to Sir Alex. I said 'thanks, 1000 times thanks, but I can't. West Ham are the family that warmed to me in the worst moment in my life, I'm the skipper, I can't.' He told me, 'Paolo, respect for this, I love people that think in this way' to which I replied, You are the man that I thought you were."

Also Read | Here's how Sir Alex Ferguson signed Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Premier League rivals

Paulo Di Canio and a young Frank Lampard go at it over a penalty kick

Never try to take a penalty off Paolo Di Canio! 😂



⚒️ 3-4 ⚪️ (65)#ThrowbackThursday ⏮ — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 2, 2020

Also Read | Chelsea transfer news: Blues considering move for West Ham United's Declan Rice