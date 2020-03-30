Here's How Sir Alex Ferguson Signed Cristiano Ronaldo Ahead Of Premier League Rivals

Premier League giants Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2003 from Sporting Lisbon. The Portuguese went on to win several accolades with the Red Devils. However, not much is known about his signing from Sporting Lisbon. Now, his agent Jorge Mendes has shed light on one of the most famous signings in the club’s history.

Jorge Mendes reveals Sir Alex Ferguson's role in signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes revealed that former Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was instrumental in bringing the Sporting Lisbon winger to Old Trafford. While speaking to Sport Business, Mendes revealed the circumstances during the signing of Ronaldo. According to Jorge Mendes, every top club in the Premier League including the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool wanted to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. However, they planned to loan him out to Sporting Lisbon for one more season. Sir Alex Ferguson was the only manager willing to include the winger in his team, rather than loaning him out.

Sir Alex Ferguson offered starring role to Cristiano Ronaldo

Jorge Mendes further claimed that Sir Alex Ferguson’s approach towards Cristiano Ronaldo was different. His approach was the main reason for him to convince the then-18-year-old to join the Red Devils. He also asserted that had Ronaldo continued at Sporting, he wouldn’t get the minutes that he received in his first season at Man United.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the most expensive teenage signing

Cristiano Ronaldo was signed by Man United in 2003 for a fee of €12.24 million. He was the most expensive teenage signing in the Premier League back then. The Portuguese international was handed the number 7 jersey right away and marked his debut against Bolton Wanderers.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a total of 29 appearances for Man United in his debut season. He also netted thrice during his impressive start to life in England. He went on to stay at the club till 2009 before making the move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantined

Cristiano Ronaldo has been under self-quarantine amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in Europe. The player returned to his hometown of Madeira, Portugal to maintain social distancing while the Serie A stands suspended. As of now, there is still uncertainty surrounding the return of the competition.