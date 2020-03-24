Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Considering Move For West Ham United's Declan Rice

Chelsea are eyeing a move to sign West Ham's midfielder Declan Rice when the summer transfer window opens. Frank Lampard wants to strengthen his midfield and Declan Rice is considered as a perfect fit for Chelsea. However, Chelsea will have to spend big on Declan Rice as he recently signed a four-year contract with West Ham United. With the future of N'Golo Kante under some doubt, on the back of an unconvincing season, Declan Rice could replace the combative French midfielder at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea transfer rumours: Lampard doing the hard work

Frank Lampard is on a mission to rebuild Chelsea after the club were freed of the shackles of the transfer ban. The Blues legend was appointed as Chelsea's manager at the start of the 2019-20 season. However, it wasn't an easy job to take for Lampard. Chelsea were under a transfer ban at the start of the season and their star player Eden Hazard also left for Real Madrid. After a dismal start to the season against Manchester United, Chelsea picked themselves up in some fashion.

Chelsea transfer news: Premier League giants on their process of rebuilding

Lampard used the resources he had and created a decent team to compete in the top-four race. However, the ban was then lifted and Chelsea were free to sign any player in the 2020 winter transfer window. Chelsea bagged Hakim Ziyech and are currently targeting Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Declan Rice. Chelsea are expected to spend up to £50 million on Declan Rice, according to Sky Sports.

However, Chelsea already have the likes of Kovacic, Jorghino, Kante & Bobby Gilmour in their midfield. While a move for Declan Rice is bound to set Chelsea back monetarily, the London outfit are still flush with the funds from the Eden Hazard sale. Clinching Champions League football could also provide the Blues with the necessary funds to secure the signing of the West Ham United midfielder. Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League. However, Premier League action has been suspended until April 30, courtesy of the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

