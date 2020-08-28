How To Watch Arsenal Vs Liverpool Live In India? Community Shield Live Stream India

Premier League champions Liverpool will face off against FA Cup winners Arsenal in the FA Community Shield on Saturday, August 29. The Community Shield is marked as the traditional curtain-raiser of the English top-flight season with the Premier League champions taking on the FA Cup winners at the iconic Wembley Stadium. Here's a look at how to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live in India, How to watch Community shield live, Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream details and the match preview.

Also Read: Messi Maelstrom Has Plunged Barcelona Into Chaos, But It's A Crisis Of Their Own Making

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live in India? Community Shield preview

Premier League champions Liverpool will begin the 2020-21 season with the Community Shield clash after a five-week break since outclassing Newcastle on the final day of the 19-20 season. The clash on Saturday gives Jurgen Klopp's side another chance to add some silverware to their cabinet and begin the new season on a high as they look to defend their title. It's been four weeks since Arsenal defeated Chelsea in the FA Cup final and Mikel Arteta will be hoping to start his first full season as Gunners boss with a win. Both teams are likely to experiment in this fixture, with Klopp looking to blend in youngsters, while Arteta will look give much-needed game time to his new acquisitions.

Also Read: Community Shield 2020: Arsenal Preparations Hindered As 4 Players Returned Late

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live in India? Arsenal vs Liverpool team news

Liverpool will miss Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip through injuries. Furthermore, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will also miss out while Harry Wilson and Virgil van Dijk are in contention. Xherdan Shaqiri is unlikely to play a part in the proceedings. For Arsenal, defenders Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Shkodran Mustafi will miss the game while Gabriel Martinelli is also out injured. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is currently under self-isolation after turning from a holiday in Portugal.

Also Read: Oh Mane, Mane: Liverpool Star Reflects On The Champions Of Everything & A Ballon D'Or Dream

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live in India? Expected XIs

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Curtis Jones, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Rhian Brewster, Sadio Mane

Alisson Becker; Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Curtis Jones, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Rhian Brewster, Sadio Mane Arsenal: Bernd Leno; William Saliba, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney; Cedric Soares, Joseph Willock, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka; Willian, Edward Nketiah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live in India? How to watch Community Shield live in India and the UK?

Fans can watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live in India by tuning into Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Saturday. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Community Shield live in India. The Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream will be available on the Sony LIV app for the Indian audience. Fans wondering how to watch Community Shield live in the UK can tune into BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. BT Sport subscribers can also watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream online via the video player and the BT Sport app. The match kicks off at 4:30 PM BST on Saturday (9:00 PM IST).

Also Read: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

How to watch Community Shield live in the US?

In the US, ESPN is the official broadcast partner for the FA Community Shield as well as a host of Premier League and FA Cup games. Fans can watch the games live in English and Spanish on ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. However, the ESPN+ requires a subscription which costs $4.99 per month (₹373), while a yearly subscription of $49.99 (₹3740) is also available. The match kicks off at 11:30 PM on Friday, August 28.

(Image Courtesy: Arsenal, Liverpool Instagram)