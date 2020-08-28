Community Shield 2020: Arsenal Preparations Hindered As 4 Players Returned Late

Arsenal's plans to begin their 2020-21 campaign with the FA Community Sheild victory has hit a major roadblock. Reports suggest that four players arrived at the team training later than the stipulated timeline after self-isolating. Mikel Arteta's team is to come up against Premier League champions Liverpool in the FA Community Shield 2020.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Community Shield: Emiliano Martinez under self-isolation

Thursday afternoon saw Mikel Arteta face the press for the first time this season



Speaking to the media ahead of the Arsenal vs Liverpool Community Shield clash, manager Mikel Arteta has stated that this isn't the ideal time to play, further confirming that some of his players arrived late due to being put under isolation. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been under self-isolation following a holiday to Portugal. The shot-stopper had impressed the Gunners in the second half of the previous season amid an injury to Bernd Leno.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Community Shield: Gabriel Magalhaes misses out

Although the Argentine has completed his quarantine period and is free to participate in the Community Shield final, he arrived late to pre-season training and could well miss out the spot to Leno. According to a report by The Sun, Arsenal-bound Gabriel Magalhaes is also under self-isolation as he arrived in the UK to complete his £25 million ($33 million) from Lille to the Emirates.

Mail Online reports that two more players are under self-isolation. However, the identity of these players is still not known. Meanwhile, the Premier League campaign kickstarts on September 12, after the previous season concluded only in July amid the coronavirus crisis.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Community Shield to be played on Saturday, August 29

Mikel Arteta still believes that the game could have been played a bit later. The former assistant to Pep Guardiola insists that the week has been difficult for the team, stating that the squad, as well as the staff, have been asked to follow rules and regulations, along with the mandatory testing. Normally, the Community Shield is played a week before the Premier League kickstarts.

Mikel Arteta, however, insisted that the team was trying to adapt quickly and get back to fitness before the Arsenal vs Liverpool Community Sheild clash. He revealed that the team has undergone two training sessions only. The game is set to be played at Wembley on Saturday, while the Gunners will start off their Premier League campaign against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Image courtesy: Arsenal/Gabriel Magalhaes Twitter