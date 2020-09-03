How To Watch Germany Vs Spain Live In India? Germany Vs Spain Nations League Live Stream

In one of the most hotly anticipated clashes of the UEFA Nations League, Spain take on Germany in what will be both sides' first match of the competition. The Germany vs Spain UEFA Nations League fixture will take place on Thursday night, September 3 (Friday for Indian viewers) at 12:15 AM IST. The match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart. Here is information on how to watch Germany vs Spain live in India and the Nations League preview.

We're back! 🤗



Our first international in 289 days, and what a game to come back to! We kick off our #NationsLeague campaign tonight against @SeFutbol 🇩🇪🇪🇸

Germany vs Spain live stream: Match preview

Both the teams will be looking to perform better in the UEFA Nations League than last time out. While Germany finished bottom of their group, Spain failed to qualify for the semi-finals, finishing second in their group last time out. This season, Spain and Germany are part of Group A4 and will be looking to start their UEFA Nations League campaign with a win.

Spain haven’t played an international fixture in a long time, but emerged victorious the last time they took the field. Spain defeated Romania 5-0 as they completed their successful Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, finishing top of the group. Luis Enrique’s men are currently on an 11-match unbeaten run and will be looking to continue the same as they face Germany. Joachim Low’s men are on a good run of form on their own, having won seven of their last eight games. The last time these two sides met was in 2018 when a friendly between the two nations finished 1-1.

🏋🏻 ¡Nueva sesión de entrenamiento!



Será la última antes de medirnos mañana a Alemania... ¡¡Qué ganas!!💪🏻#SomosEspaña 🇪🇸#SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/LakAwBnH6x — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) September 2, 2020

Germany vs Spain live stream: Squad list

Germany (GER): Bernd Leno, Kevin Trapp, Oliver Baumann, Matthias Ginter, Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schulz, Niklas Sule, Thilo Kehrer, Robin Gosens, Robin Koch, Toni Kroos, Julian Draxler, Emre Can, Julian Brandt, Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan, Suat Serdar, Florian Neuhaus, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Luca Waldschmidt

Spain (SPA): Unai Simon, Kepa Arrizabalaga, David De Gea, Eric Garcia, Sergio Reguilon, Diego Llorente, Pau Torres, Jose Gaya, Dani Carvajal, Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos, Fabian Ruiz, Ferran Torres, Oscar Rodriguez, Rodrigo Hernandez, Dani Olmo, Mikel Merino, Marco Asensio, Adama Traore-Diarra, Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, Ansu Fati, Mikel Oyarzabal, Rodrigo Moreno

How to watch Germany vs Spain in India? Germany vs Spain live India details

The Germany vs Spain encounter will begin at 20:45 CET, with Germany vs Spain India time being 12:15 AM IST on September 3. Fans looking to watch Germany vs Spain Nations League live in India can do so on the Sony Sports Network. The Germany vs Spain live stream will also be available Sony LIV.

Image Courtesy: German National Team Twitter, Spain National Team Twitter