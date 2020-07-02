How To Watch Man City Vs Liverpool Live In India? Liverpool Set To Receive Guard Of Honour

Dethroned champions Manchester City will take on current Premier League champions Liverpool on Matchday 32 in the Premier League on Thursday (Friday IST). The match will be the first game as Liverpool Premier League champions for Jurgen Klopp's side and their rivals and nearest contenders Pep Guardiola's men will give the Reds a well-fitting guard of honour. Here's how to watch Man City vs Liverpool live in India, Man City vs Liverpool live stream details and the Man City vs Liverpool live match details.

Also Read: Liverpool Premier League Champions: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool live in India? Man City vs Liverpool Premier League live match preview

While the Man City vs Liverpool clash boasts of an exciting star cast, the match will have little bearing on how the Premier League table will shape up for the rest of the campaign. Liverpool are champions having collected an astonishing 86 points in 31 games, while Man City have most likely locked second place with 63 points, eight more than Leicester City who are third. Nonetheless, the top of the table clash will be greeted with some excitement as the two of the best teams across Europe battle for supremacy at the Etihad Stadium. The Reds have been nothing short of dominant post the restart, and brushed aside Crystal place 4-0 in their last fixture, with the Eagles failing to get a single touch in the opposition box. On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's side suffered defeat against Chelsea, which, famously, crowned Liverpool Premier League champions.

Also Read: ‘Liverpool Players Can’t Lace Kevin De Bruyne’s Boots’: Danny Murphy Slams Guard Of Honour

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool live in India? Man City vs Liverpool live match team news

Premier League champions Liverpool will be without the services of Xherdan Shaqiri and Joel Matip who are both nursing injuries. Former Manchester City midfielder James Milner is a doubt after suffering a hamstring injury, but was pictured in training. Man City striker Sergio Aguero is ruled out of the rest of the Premier League season due to a knee injury, while Eric Garcia is also a doubt for the game as he undergoes treatment for the head injury suffered against Arsenal. Fernandinho is suspended after getting a red card against Chelsea. Leroy Sane is also unlikely to be present, after the winger reportedly flew down to Munich to confirm his move to Bayern.

Also Read: Liverpool Premier League Champions: Every Single Record Broken By Jurgen Klopp's Reds

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool live in India? Predicted line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling; Gabriel Jesus

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling; Gabriel Jesus Liverpool: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool live in India? Man City vs Liverpool live stream details

Football fans in India can watch Premier League live by tuning into the Star Sports Network. The Man City vs Liverpool live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1/HD on July 2, Thursday night (Friday morning, 12:45 AM IST). Fans can also watch the Man City vs Liverpool live stream on the Disney+Hotstar app on their phones, or log onto Hotstar's website. For highlights and score updates, fans can keep tabs on the social media handles of Man City, Liverpool and the Premier League. Jio subscribers can also watch the Man City vs Liverpool live stream on the Jio TV app on their phones.

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool live in India? Man City vs Liverpool live match details

When: Thursday, July 2, (July 3, 12:45 AM IST)

Thursday, July 2, (July 3, 12:45 AM IST) Where: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Etihad Stadium, Manchester Where to watch: Star Sports Select, Hotstar, Jio TV

Also Read: Jurgen Klopp Begs Liverpool Fans To Celebrate PL Title Win In 'safe Way' Amid Pandemic

(lmage Credits: Liverpool, Manchester City Instagram)