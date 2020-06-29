Jurgen Klopp Begs Liverpool Fans To Celebrate PL Title Win In 'safe Way' Amid Pandemic

Jurgen Klopp slammed a section of the Liverpool fans this week for their raucous celebrations after the Merseyside giants were crowned Premier League champions 2019-20. Man City's 2-1 defeat against Chelsea on Thursday night sparked the wild Liverpool Premier League title celebrations with a number of fans gathering on the streets. However, with the coronavirus threat still looming large, Jurgen Klopp has pleaded with the Liverpool faithful to remain indoors despite the Reds winning their first league title in 30 years.

Jürgen Klopp wrote the following open letter to supporters in Monday’s edition of the Liverpool Echo. — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) June 29, 2020

Jurgen Klopp condemns Liverpool Premier League title celebrations

Liverpool supporters had been warned to remain indoors and follow social distancing protocol but the club's first league title in the Premier League era led to an overwhelming reaction from supporters who flooded the streets. In an open letter in the Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp wrote that he 'was not impressed with the scenes that took place at the Pier Head'. With the celebrations that stretched into Friday evening, there were fireworks launched at the iconic Liver Building which reportedly caused damage worth £10,000.

Jurgen Klopp pleaded Liverpool fans to avoid social gatherings as it could lead to potentially life-threatening consequences to those at risk. Although Jurgen Klopp advised the Liverpool fans to celebrate, "the celebrations must take place in a safe and secure environment," he wrote. Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson claimed that over 300 fans fought with police for over two hours on Friday evening which led to the arrests of 15 people. The streets were left littered with rubbish the following morning.

In conclusion, Jurgen Klopp explained that everyone has played a massive part restricting the spread of coronavirus and it would be a 'shame' to let all of those efforts go to waste. Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool squad had quarantined themselves in a hotel while celebrating the success of the Premier League title. Reports from the Daily Mail claim that the Reds could also see their remaining Premier League games at Anfield played at neutral venues if the celebrations on the streets continue.

WE’RE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qX7Duxoslm — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

Liverpool champions: Liverpool Premier League champions 2019-20

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions 2019-20 with a record seven matchdays remaining. Jurgen Klopp's unit are still a staggering 23 points clear of second-placed Man City. Liverpool won the English top division for the first time in the Premier League era and took their tally to 19 league titles in total. Interestingly, Liverpool have won more trophies (4) than suffered league defeats (2) in the last two seasons.

Image Credits - AP